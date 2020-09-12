"48 Hours" is back for a new season -- plus shows two times a week in September!

Our new season premieres Saturday, September 12 at 10/9c on CBS.

Don't miss "48 Hours Suspicion," a new series featuring intriguing cases where people live under suspicion, but the truth is often elusive -- Wednesdays at 10/9c on CBS.

COMING UP

SEASON PREMIERE | SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2020 | 10/9c

Home Renovation Homicide: Did an out-of-control home makeover lead to murder? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty investigates.

RECENT SHOWS

SEPTEMBER 9, 2020:

"48 Hours Suspicion": The Tiger King Mystery: A woman denies feeding her husband to tigers - what happened to Don Lewis? "48 Hours" has new clues. Correspondent Richard Schlesinger reports.

SEPTEMBER 5, 2020:

Dead Ringer: A family man targeted for death lives to climb out of his own "grave." Who wanted him dead? "48 Hours" goes inside the sting that took down a hit man-for-hire scheme. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant investigates.

AUGUST 29, 2020

The Life and Death of Amie Harwick: An investigation into the death of a Hollywood therapist. Did the system do enough to protect her from alleged killer Gareth Pursehouse? Her former fiancé Drew Carey calls for updated laws. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

AUGUST 22, 2020 | DOUBLE FEATURE

The Plot to Kill Dr. Sievers: Did a Florida man hire a look-a-like to kill his wife? A GPS leads police right to the hitman's door. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

The Golden State Killer: Survivors confront the man known as The Golden State Killer, after his 40 year reign of terror. Correspondent Tracy Smith has the latest in the case.

AUGUST 15, 2020

"48 Hours" Live to Tell: Murder on Prom Night: A survivor deals with the trauma after her stepbrother is convicted of killing her family in order to go to the prom. CBS News' Jim Axelrod reports.

AUGUST 8, 2020

Chacey Poynter: Witness to Murder: Hear from the woman at the center of a case prosecutors said was all about "sex, lies, money and murder." "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

AUGUST 1, 2020 | DOUBLE FEATURE

Justice for Kelsey Berreth: An inside look at the startling evidence that helped convict against Colorado man Patrick Frazee for the murder of his fianceé. CBS News correspondent Nikki Battiste reports.

Storm of Suspicion: "48 Hours" goes behind the scenes with investigators as they search for a mother of two who vanished just before Hurricane Harvey hit. Correspondent Maureen Maher investigates.

JULY 25, 2020

The Killing of Daniel Green: A California man shot dead in his home — his ex-wife admits she pulled the trigger. Did a photo posted on social media lead to the man's death? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

JULY 18, 2020 | DOUBLE FEATURE

Mandy Stavik: The Case No One Could Forget: How a bakery worker's secret plan to recover DNA from a discarded Coke can helped investigators solve the cold case of a college student murdered over Thanksgiving weekend. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

Find Jodi: More than two decades after Iowa TV anchor Jodi Huisentruit disappeared, "48 Hours" reveals new information into the investigation. CBS News' Jim Axelrod reports.

JULY 11, 2020

"48 Hours" Live to Tell: The Chowchilla Kidnapping: Twenty-six school children abducted and buried alive in a truck trailer by three young men. An incredible survival story. CBS News correspondent David Begnaud reports.

JULY 18, 2020

Natalie Wood: Death in Dark Water: Nearly four decades after the death of Hollywood star Natalie Wood, Los Angeles County Sheriff's investigators reveal new clues, new witnesses and a shocking revelation. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

The Mysterious Death of Casey Kasem: "48 Hours" explores the family feud over radio legend Casey Kasem -- how he died and who was responsible. At stake: an estate that could be worth $100 million. "48 Hours" Correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

JUNE 27, 2020

The Twisted Case of Angie Dodge: A brutal murder and police have DNA evidence. Could a discarded cigarette lead investigators to a possible killer and close a case two decades later? CBS News correspondent Anne-Marie Green reports.

JUNE 20, 2020 | DOUBLE FEATURE

Maria Spencer's Vow to Kill: A woman repeatedly threatened to kill her ex. She enlisted her father to help make good on her promise. Why couldn't anyone stop her? "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

Cold-Blooded Killer: A father goes hunting in a Florida lake and vanishes. Many thought he was eaten by alligators, but not his mother. Seventeen years later, stunning courtroom revelations: it was murder. "48 Hours" correspondent Richard Schlesinger reports.

JUNE 13, 2020 | DOUBLE FEATURE

Who Wanted Howard Pilmar Dead?: The wife of a NYC businessman is suspected of murdering him with help from her brother -- why would she want him dead and why did it take more than two decades to crack the case? "48 Hours" correspondent Richard Schlesinger reports.

Defending DJ: "48 Hours" goes inside a family's mission to restore their son's reputation after he was fatally shot by a police officer. CBS News special correspondent James Brown reports.

JUNE 6, 2020

Good Cop/Bad Cop: Solving the Murder of Heather Bogle: An Ohio mom is brutally murdered. A detective pursues the wrong suspects, while the real killer walked free. It would take a dedicated sheriff to find a real suspect. Were there other victims? CBS News' Jim Axelrod reports.

MAY 30, 2020

The Hollywood Ripper on Trial: Four young women attacked, only one survivor. "48 Hours"' Maureen Maher has been on the trail of serial killer Michael Gargiulo for more than a decade. How "48 Hours" helped crack one of the cases.

MAY 23, 2020

The Case Against Brooke Skylar Richardson: The parents of Brooke Skylar Richardson speak out -- the real story behind the international headlines in the case of an alleged unthinkable crime. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty investigates.

MAY 16, 2020

The Missing Children of Lori Vallow Daybell: Two children vanish and an Idaho mother won't say where they are. In their first network TV interview, her mother and sister say she'd never harm her children. So where are the kids? CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti reports.

The Disappearance of Kelly Dwyer: A young woman vanished after a night out in Milwaukee in October 2013. Did a meeting set up on a dating app lead to the disappearance or was it someone she knew? "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

MAY 9, 2020

Tracking the Murders of Israel Keyes: The FBI believes skulls drawn in blood are the number of victims murdered by a prolific serial killer. Inside the FBI search to identify them. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

MAY 2, 2020

What Ever Happened to Mary Day?: A 13-year-old girl vanishes in 1981. Detectives believe she was murdered. Years later a woman appears and claims to be the missing girl. Is she an impostor? "48 Hours" correspondent Maureen Maher reports.

APRIL 25, 2020

The Murder of Haley Anderson: A college student goes missing -- the "Find My Friends" app leads to her body as her suspected killer flees the country. Will he get away with murder? CBS News contributor Maria Elena Salinas reports for "48 Hours."

APRIL 18, 2020

Crosley Green's Hard Time: Did a young white woman cause a wrongful conviction by blaming a murder on a "black guy"? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty has new details in the case she been covering for 20 years.

APRIL 11, 2020

"48 Hours" Live to Tell: Surviving Ted Bundy: Notorious serial killer Ted Bundy targeted three young Florida women in one of his final attacks. They survived and share their terrifying ordeal and long road to recovery. CBS News correspondent Tracy Smith reports.

APRIL 4, 2020

Reuschel vs. Reuschel: A wealthy Florida businessman is arrested after a violent confrontation with his wife – she survived. Did his daughter's sumptuous wedding lead to a murderous rage? "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

MARCH 28, 2020

"Lizzie Borden Took an Axe": Did Lizzie Borden really hack her parents to death? A surprising answer and an inside look at the haunting crime scene. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

MARCH 21, 2020

The Troubling Case Against Kevin Cooper: A man on death row says his blood was planted at the crime scene. Will an empty vial help his case? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

MARCH 14, 2020

Broken Hearts: A story of tragedy and triumph -- the murder of a young woman and how her killer's heart saves the life of a dying woman. CBS News' Jim Axelrod reports.

MARCH 7, 2020

The Case Against Sandra Garner: A rare look inside a murder case where virtually everything from the first moments of the investigation through the verdict are captured on camera. "48 Hours" correspondent Richard Schlesinger reports.

FEBRUARY 29, 2020

Find Yura – Manhunt on the Dark Web: A teenager learns she's the target of a hit ordered on the dark web. "48 Hours"' Peter Van Sant goes on a global manhunt to find Yura, the shadowy figure behind murder-for-hire sites.

FEBRUARY 15, 2020 | DOUBLE FEATURE

In Jason's Name: An Irish businessman is killed by his American au-pair-turned-wife and her father. They claim self-defense. The dead man's sister fights to clear his name. "48 Hours" correspondent Maureen Maher investigates.

FEBRUARY 8, 2020 | DOUBLE FEATURE

The Case Against Ezra McCandless: A young woman claims she was attacked by an ex-boyfriend who carved the word boy into her arm. But the crime scene tells a different story. CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas reports.

Karrie's Choice: Could a teenager be brainwashed by one parent to help murder the other parent -- and then make it look like a suicide? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

FEBRUARY 1, 2020

The Death of Todd Stermer: A woman accused of setting her house on fire and then intentionally running over her husband as he escaped the flames speaks out for the first time. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

JANUARY 25, 2020

JANUARY 18, 2020 | DOUBLE FEATURE

Death by Text: Michelle Carter, convicted of involuntary manslaughter because she used text messages to encourage a friend to take his own life, is being released from jail. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty has the latest in the headline-making case.

DECEMBER 31, 2019

The Shape of a Killer: Three murders in Austin, Texas, and little evidence to go on. Did a man testing a thermal imaging camera inadvertently capture the image of one of the killers? "48 Hours" correspondent Maureen Maher investigates.

DECEMBER 14, 2019

"48 Hours Live to Tell:" Standoff at Trader Joe's: Hostages chillingly reveal the terrifying three hours they spent held captive by a gunman inside a California supermarket. CBS News' Jim Axelrod reports.

DECEMBER 7, 2019

The Case Against Enrico Forti: A former TV producer and windsurfing champion says he's in prison for a murder he didn't commit -- the only physical evidence against him: a teaspoon of sand. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty investigates.

NOVEMBER 30, 2019

NOVEMBER 23, 2019

Justice for Kelsey Berreth: An inside look at the startling evidence that helped convict against Colorado man Patrick Frazee for the murder of his fianceé. CBS News correspondent Nikki Battiste reports.

NOVEMBER 16, 2019 | DOUBLE FEATURE

The Doctor's Daughter: Can a daughter's frantic 911 call convict or free her father from charges that he killed his wife? CBS News'Jim Axelrod reports.

NOVEMBER 9, 2019

NOVEMBER 2, 2019

OCTOBER 26, 2019 | DOUBLE FEATURE

A Death in Payson County: A teen's death appeared to be a suicide -- but investigators say she was helped by a friend who recorded it and weeks earlier texted "it's like getting away with murder." CBS News correspondent David Begnaud reports.

OCTOBER 19, 2019

OCTOBER 12, 2019

"48 Hours Live to Tell": The Chowchilla Kidnapping: Twenty-six school children abducted and buried alive in a truck trailer by three young men. An incredible survival story. CBS News' David Begnaud reports.

OCTOBER 5, 2019

The Murder of Kelsey Berreth: A mom vanishes and now her fiancé is in jail awaiting trial for her murder. His former rodeo queen girlfriend says she knows what really happened. CBS News correspondent Nikki Battiste reports.

SEPTEMBER 28, 2019

SEPTEMBER 14, 2019 | SEASON PREMIERE

The Hollywood Ripper: Four young women attacked, only one survivor. "48 Hours"' Maureen Maher has been on the trail of serial killer Michael Gargiulo for more than a decade. How "48 Hours" helped crack one of the cases.