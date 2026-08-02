"48 Hours" show schedule
True crime. Real justice. "48 Hours" is the one to watch on Saturday nights.
How to watch
- "48 Hours" airs Saturdays at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
- Can't watch us live? Don't forget to record us!
- Watch more full episodes of "48 Hours" on Pluto TV, YouTube and Netflix.
- You'll also find us on CBS News 24/7 Saturdays from 4-10 p.m. ET. Download the CBS News app on your cellphone or connected TV.
- Watch "48 Hours" full episodes 24/7: The "48 Hours" FAST Channel (free, advertiser-supported streaming) is available on CBSNews.com, Pluto TV, Paramount +, and Paramount partner channels.
- Listen to our podcasts: "48 Hours," "Post Mortem," "Case by Case" and more!
Coming up
SATURDAY, AUGUST 8, 2026 | DOUBLE FEATURE
ENCORE: 10/9c: My Uncle Joe's Murder: A young woman mourns her uncle's murder … and questions whether the convicted killer was the only one involved. "48 Hours" contributor Nikki Battiste reports.
- WATCH A SNEAK PEEK
- Former homecoming queens reunite to discuss murder case
- "48 Hours" contributor finds herself in uncharted territory investigating D.C.-area murder
ENCORE: 9/8c | Facing a Monster: A teenager survives a vicious attack by an ex-boyfriend. Years later, she faces him in court after he murders a young mother. "48 Hours" correspondent Anne-Marie Green reports.
- WATCH A SNEAK PEEK
- New York woman learns ex-boyfriend who attacked her killed a young mother years later
In case you missed it
SATURDAY, AUGUST 1, 2026 | DOUBLE FEATURE
ENCORE: 10/9c: Death at Soho House: Did the son of an Oscar-winning songwriter strangle his swimsuit designer girlfriend in a chic New York City hotel or was her death an accident? "48 Hours" correspondent Troy Roberts reports
- STREAM NOW
- Timeline: Investigating the death of designer Sylvie Cachay
- Was Sylvie Cachay's death at NYC's Soho House an accident or murder?
ENCORE: 9/8c | The Footprint: A woman is murdered in her home and the pivotal clue at the crime is a bloody footprint her killer left behind. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.
- STREAM NOW
- Rare clue at Minneapolis crime scene points to a barefoot killer
- Bloody, bare footprints at Minneapolis murder scene lead to decadeslong search for answers
SATURDAY, JULY 25, 2026 | DOUBLE FEATURE
ENCORE: 10/9c: The Boy Across the Street: A young mother disappears. Investigators say her husband contacted spellcasters to put a hex on his wife so she wouldn't leave him. "48 Hours" contributor Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
- STREAM NOW
- California student thought she was meeting ex-boyfriend one last time. Instead, he put a bullet in her head
- How a California family's battle for justice for slain teen has impacted victims' rights
ENCORE: 9/8c | Justine's Voice:After a teenager is strangled and buried alive, her family takes on the fight to keep her convicted killers behind bars. "We're her voice" says Justine's sister. "48 Hours" correspondent Natalie Morales reports.
- STREAM NOW
- Horse trainer discovers pre-dug grave of missing teen on remote California trail
- A California teen is strangled and buried alive. Inside her family's fight to keep her killers in prison.
SATURDAY, JULY 18, 2026 | 10/9c | Tonight's broadcast started at p.m. ET following the WNBA —New York Liberty at Indiana Fever — on CBS.
UPDATE: Searching for Maya Millete: A young mother disappears. Investigators say her husband contacted spellcasters to put a hex on his wife so she wouldn't leave him. "48 Hours" contributor Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
- STREAM NOW
- Timeline: The disappearance of Maya Millete
- California man charged in missing wife's murder left a suspicious trail — including a review for a spellcaster
- Maya Millete's family and friends continue the search for missing mom: "I want her to be found"
SATURDAY, JULY 11, 2026 | 9-11 p.m. ET/PT: My Mother's Murder Trials: A daughter suspects her mother of a double murder. Years later, courtroom drama brings unsettling answers. CBS News chief correspondent Jim Axelrod reports in a two-part "48 Hours."
- STREAM NOW
- What did Dana Chandler do? Inside the case of the Kansas woman convicted of double murder after three trials
SATURDAY, JULY 4, 2026 | PROGRAM NOTE: "48 Hours" did not air due to holiday programming on CBS.
SATURDAY, JUNE 27, 2026 | 10/9c | PROGRAM NOTE: Tonight's broadcast started at 10:22 p.m. ET following the WNBA — Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever — on CBS.
ENCORE | "The Day My Mother Never Came Home": Did a father use his 6-year-old son as an alibi for murder? A son grapples with his parents' troubled past. "48 Hours" contributor Vladimir Duthiers reports.
- STREAM NOW
- Did a Louisiana father use his 6-year-old son as an alibi for murder?
- Louisiana detective believes 6-year-old's mother was killed in next room while boy slept
SATURDAY, JUNE 20, 2026 | 10/9c | PROGRAM NOTE: Tonight's broadcast started at 10:23 p.m. ET following the WNBA — Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings — on CBS.
ENCORE | "Dead Girls Don't Talk": A man charged with murder for poisoning two women tells a friend, "dead girls don't talk." Brave survivors speak out on their behalf. "48 Hours" contributor Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
- STREAM NOW
- How cellphone location sharing helped Los Angeles police solve double homicide, take serial rapist off the street
- Survivors speak up for victims to help convict Los Angeles man of murder, sexual assault
SATURDAY, JUNE 13, 2026 | PROGRAM NOTE: Tonight's broadcast started at 10:11 p.m. ET following the WNBA — Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces — on CBS.
ENCORE | Could Angela Prichard Have Been Saved?: A woman repeatedly called police for help when she was attacked, stalked, and intimidated by her husband. It didn't stop him from killing her. "48 Hours" contributor Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
- STREAM NOW
- Barking dogs at Iowa kennel provide key evidence in murder case
- How Iowa woman Angela Prichard helped police solve her own murder
SATURDAY, JUNE 6, 2026 | PROGRAM NOTE: Tonight's broadcast started at 10:23/9:23 p.m. ET following the WNBA — Indiana Fever at New York Liberty —on CBS.
ENCORE | The Plot to Eliminate Alyssa Burkett: A toxic couple orchestrates an elaborate plan to kill a mother. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.
- STREAM NOW
- A week before Texas mom Alyssa Burkett's murder, the killer received a text: "I hope you handle it"
- After Texas woman's murder, detectives learn killer was "only half of the story"
- Ex-boyfriend and his fiancée behind fatal stabbing, shooting of Texas mom Alyssa Burkett
SATURDAY, MAY 30, 2026 | PROGRAM NOTE: Tonight's broadcast started in progress following the WNBA — Indiana Fever at Portland Fire -— on CBS.
ENCORE | Deputy Spivey on Trial: A TV bailiff accused of murdering his wife is determined to prove his innocence. "48 Hours" correspondent Natalie Morales reports.
- STREAM NOW
- In first interview since being accused of murder in Texas, a TV bailiff sobs, "I live with it every day"
- TV bailiff accused in wife's shooting death insists "I didn't pull the trigger"
SATURDAY, MAY 23, 2026 | PROGRAM NOTE: Tonight's broadcast started at 10:28 p.m. ET in the east and central time zones due to the WNBA on CBS.
ALL NEW | 10/9c: Kouri Richins: Behind the Facade: Scared of their own mother. Why the children of convicted killer Kouri Richins want her to stay behind bars. "48 Hours" correspondent Natalie Morales reports.
- STREAM NOW
- Timeline: Why did Kouri Richins want her husband dead?
- Why Kouri Richins jurors decided Utah mom was a killer
SATURDAY, MAY 16, 2026 | DOUBLE FEATURE
ALL NEW | 10/9c: The Man with Two Names: After a conviction in the arson death of a billionaire in Monaco, Ted Maher changes his name and puts out a hit on his estranged wife in New Mexico. He denies it all. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.
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- Ted Maher, convicted in billionaire's arson death in Monaco, reinvents himself & orders hit on estranged wife
ENCORE | 9/8c: Joe Hunter's Mission: A "Survivor" contestant believes his sister was murdered and is determined to be her voice. "48 Hours" contributor Natalie Morales reports.
- STREAM NOW
- Joe Hunter competed on "Survivor" to honor his late sister. Now he's on a mission to prove she was murdered.
SATURDAY, MAY 9, 2026
ALL NEW | 10/9c: Beverly Hills 911: Beverly Hills detectives try to figure out how a widow ended up dead below a staircase in her mansion. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.
- STREAM NOW
- A wealthy Beverly Hills widow winds up dead below a staircase in her mansion. Was it murder?
SATURDAY, MAY 2, 2026
ALL NEW | 10/9c: The Love Bombing of Gloria Choi: A dream romance ends in murder after a woman falls for a stranger. "48 Hours" correspondent Natalie Morales reports.
- WATCH A SNEAK PEEK
- Washington mother's final moments captured on horrific 911 call: "He's got a gun!"
SATURDAY, APRIL 25, 2026 | Tonight's broadcast was preempted while in progress in the east and central time zones due to coverage of shots fired at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
ALL NEW | 10/9c: The Killing of Theresa Fusco: Nearly 41 years after a New York teenager is killed, an unexpected breakthrough in the case. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.
- STREAM NOW
- A missing Long Island teen is found dead. More than 40 years later, DNA on a straw leads to her suspected killer
SATURDAY, APRIL 18, 2026
ALL NEW | 10/9c: Jade Colvin is Missing: Photos discovered on an old cellphone help solve the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl. "48 Hours" correspondent Natalie Morales reports.
- STREAM NOW
- When an Iowa teen goes missing, a determined group of investigators make it their mission to find her
SATURDAY, APRIL 11, 2026 | Started at 10:18 due to UFC 327 on CBS & Paramount +
ALL NEW | 10/9c: Kimberly Langwell's Hidden Grave: A mother disappears leaving her young daughter in despair. Decades later, information leads to a secret grave. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports
- WATCH A SNEAK PEEK
- Decades after a Texas mom's disappearance, a tip leads to the location of her secret grave
SATURDAY, APRIL 4, 2026 | DOUBLE FEATURE
ALL NEW | 10/9c: The Root Beer Float Murder: A burglar caught red-handed leads police to a killer and a poisoned root beer float. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.
- STREAM NOW
- Woman charged in Indiana root beer float murder orders hit on best friend, police say
- An Indiana man is poisoned with a root beer float. How a robbery revealed a sinister plot to kill
UPDATE | 9/8c: The "No Body" Case of Dee Warner: When a woman disappears, her children are certain she's been murdered. But without a body, they know it will be hard to get justice. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.
- STREAM NOW
- Billboard trolls missing Michigan woman Dee Warner's husband, suspected of her murder
- Would Michigan investigators be able to prove murder in Dee Warner's case without a body?
SATURDAY, MARCH 28, 2026
ALL NEW | 10/9c: Denise and Aaron Quinn Get the Last Word: A couple is attacked as they slept. They later team up with law enforcement and get their assailant to confess to more crimes. "48 Hours" correspondent Tracy Smith reports.
- STREAM NOW
- California attack survivors, who were not believed by police, get the last word against kidnapper
'SATURDAY, MARCH 21, 2026 | Game delay: 10:25 start time in east and central time zones due to NCAA basketball.
ALL NEW | 10:00 PT: What the Neighbors Saw: Late at night a couple watches as a rolled-up carpet is carted out of a nearby home. Soon after they learn the combative neighbor who lived there is missing. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.
- STREAM NOW
- Murdered Minnesota man was rolled up in a rug & dumped in the woods. Why was no one looking for Gary Herbst?
SATURDAY, MARCH 14, 2026 | Program note: This episode was delayed by 27 minutes due to an earlier basketball tournament.
ALL NEW | 10:27 ET/9:27c: Jocelyn Peters and the Notebook: Why did a man eat pages from a notebook when facing questions about the murder of a third grade teacher? "48 Hours" correspondent Anne-Marie Green reports
- STREAM NOW
- Man facing questions about Missouri teacher's murder caught on camera eating pages of notebook
SATURDAY, MARCH 7, 2026 | Program note: This episode was delayed by 12 minutes in the east and central time zones. It can be viewed in full below.
ALL NEW | 10/9c: The Woman Who Died Twice: A woman's body is found in a swamp, murdered. Impossible, say friends, who learned she'd died in a hospital five months earlier. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.
- STREAM NOW
- How a sketch of an unknown woman found in a Georgia swamp revealed a twisted case of death and deception
SATURDAY, FEB. 28: "48 Hours" did not air due to a CBS News special reports on the US-Israeli strikes in Iran.
SATURDAY, FEB. 21, 2026 | DOUBLE FEATURE
ALL NEW | 10/9c: Sade Robinson and The Secret Beach: A teenage girl goes missing. Will evidence on a secluded beach reveal what happened? "48 Hours" correspondent Anne-Marie Green reports.
- STREAM NOW
- A Milwaukee teen is murdered. How the seat position in her car linked to her killer
- A Wisconsin teen vanishes after a first date. How a phone app and security video helped lead to her killer
ENCORE | 9/8c: Cati Blauvelt: Death of a Soldier's Wife: A soldier goes on the run after his wife is murdered. With him, his 17-year-old girlfriend. What does she know? "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.
- STREAM NOW
- A soldier goes AWOL, on the run with his 17-year-old girlfriend, right after his wife's murder. Is she in danger?
- Ex-Army recruiter blamed wife Cati Blauvelt for his demotion. Did he kill her for revenge?
SATURDAY, FEB. 14, 2026 | ALL NEW
10/9c: The Girl from Wahoo: A girl is murdered in Wahoo, Nebraska. More than 50 years later, the clues that led to an arrest. "48 Hours" correspondent Natalie Morales reports.
- STREAM NOW
- A Nebraska girl went looking for a date to a high school dance. One week later, she was murdered.
- Could the puzzling case of slain Nebraska teen Mary Kay Heese be solved after 50 years?
SATURDAY, FEB. 7, 2026 | ALL NEW
10/9c: The Rx Defense: A Texas teenager shoots two of his friends. He says a popular acne medication made him do it. "48 Hours" correspondent Tracy Smith reports.
SATURDAY, JAN. 31, 2026 | DOUBLE FEATURE
ALL NEW | 10/9c: The Sneak Attack on Katlyn Lyon: A mother goes viral on TikTok demanding justice for her murdered daughter. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.
- STREAM NOW
- Virginia woman strangled days after dumping her deceptive boyfriend
- Virginia woman was strangled with her child sleeping nearby, authorities say. Who was behind the deadly attack?
ENCORE | 9/8c: The Firefighter's Secret: A young woman is found dead in her burning home. She'd been involved with a firefighter - could he have set a fire to cover her murder? "48 Hours" contributor Nikki Battiste reports.
- STREAM NOW
- Did an Illinois firefighter have a secret he was willing to kill for?
- Illinois firefighter accused of staging a house fire to cover up a murder — and a secret
SATURDAY, JAN. 24, 2026 | DOUBLE FEATURE
ALL NEW | 10/9c: The Mother I Wish I Knew: A daughter whose mother was murdered is convinced her father is innocent."48 Hours" correspondent Natalie Morales reports.
- STREAM NOW
- An Oregon woman was a baby when her mother was murdered. Decades later, evidence points to her loving father.
ENCORE | 9/8c: The Ivy League Murder: A newly engaged Yale graduate student is gunned down by an unknown attacker after a fender bender. Was it extreme road rage or was he targeted? "48 Hours" correspondent Anne-Marie Green reports
- STREAM NOW
- How an MIT graduate student planned a Yale student's near perfect murder
- Yale grad student shot to death in what investigators feared was a perfect murder
- Did a secret obsession lead an MIT "genius" to mastermind the murder of a Yale grad student?
SATURDAY, JAN. 17, 2026 | DOUBLE FEATURE | 27-minute delay in the east and central time zones.
ALL NEW | 10/9c: Melissa Rocuba's Final Moments: A woman dies after an "accidental" shooting in her bedroom. Eight years later, surveillance video upends the case. "48 Hours" correspondent Anne-Marie Green reports.
- STREAM NOW
- Pennsylvania woman's beloved dog disappears after her mysterious shooting
- Pennsylvania woman's final moments captured on home security video. Will it help prove she was murdered?
ENCORE | 9/c: The Blackout Murder of Livye Lewis: A woman is discovered shot dead in her car with a blood covered man alive on the ground. The man says he has no memory of how he got there. Investigators unravel the strange scene. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.
- STREAM NOW
- The death of Livye Lewis: A party, a murder, and a man on the run
- Texas mom confronts her daughter's suspected killer, and she's charged with assault: "You killed my daughter"
- Texas investigators say jealousy was a motive in teen Livye Lewis' shooting death
SATURDAY, JAN. 10, 2026 | DOUBLE FEATURE
ALL NEW | 10/9c: The Gaslighting of Hannah Pettey: When a young woman nearly dies from poisoning, investigators focus on the two people she trusted the most. "48 Hours" correspondent Anne-Marie Green reports.
ENCORE | 9/8c: Tracking the Killer of Mary Catherine Edwards: A schoolteacher is murdered in her own home. Years later investigators discover she was a bridesmaid at the killer's wedding. "48 Hours" correspondent Natalie Morales reports.
- STREAM NOW
- Police-style handcuffs on Texas murder victim made investigators fear the killer was among them
- Unexpected twist in Texas cold case murder probe: Victim was a bridesmaid in killer's wedding
SATURDAY, JAN. 3, 2026 | 10/9c
ALL NEW: Coached to Kill: Did a high school softball coach recruit one of her former players to kill? "48 Hours" correspondent Anne-Marie Green reports.
- STREAM NOW
- Indiana woman says tea laced with pills given to ex-fiancé was a chemistry experiment
- Indiana H.S. softball coach orchestrated murder of ex-fiancé with the help of former player, says prosecutor
SATURDAY, DEC. 27, 2025 | 10/9c
ENCORE | Mystery on County Road M: Todd Kendhammer says his wife was killed in an accident — a pipe flew off a truck and crashed into their car. Authorities say the scene was staged. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.
- STREAM NOW
- PHOTOS: Evidence in the Barbara Kendhammer case
- Prosecutors say Wisconsin husband murdered his wife and staged the scene to look like a freak car accident
- Wisconsin man claims his wife was killed by pipe coming through car windshield
SATURDAY, DEC. 20, 2025 | 10/9c
ENCORE | Three Days Before Christmas: "48 Hours" Live to Tell: Two sisters who survive a deadly home invasion share their journey to hell and back.
SATURDAY, DEC. 13, 2025 | DOUBLE FEATURE
ALL NEW | 10/9c: Joe Hunter's Mission: A "Survivor" contestant believes his sister was murdered and is determined to be her voice. "48 Hours" contributor Natalie Morales reports.
- STREAM NOW
- Joe Hunter competed on "Survivor" to honor his late sister. Now he's on a mission to prove she was murdered.
ENCORE 9/8c: The Batman Intruder: Morgan Metzer is attacked in her home by a masked intruder disguising his voice to sound like Batman. Her ex-husband comes to her aid, but is he a hero? "48 Hours" contributor Nikki Battiste reports.
- STREAM NOW
- The evidence that transformed a Georgia ex-husband from hero to villain
- Georgia man fakes cancer diagnosis in attempt to win back ex-wife
- Georgia man who attacked, then rescued, ex-wife after violent home invasion hoped to be her hero
SATURDAY, DEC. 6, 2025 | DOUBLE FEATURE
ALL NEW | 10/9c: Help Find Molly Bish's Killer: With her sister's murder long unsolved, a woman turns to TikTok pleading for leads. Can you help? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.
ENCORE 9/8c: It's About Danni: When 15-year-old Danni Houchins is found dead in a swamp, her family says they were led to believe she drowned. 24 years later, Danni's sister learns the terrible truth. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.
- STREAM NOW
- Alone with a killer in the Montana wilderness
- How did Montana teen Danni Houchins die? Her family's decades-long search for the truth
SATURDAY, NOV. 29, 2025 | 10/9c
The Setup Murder of Kristil Krug: A stalker sends menacing messages to a young mother before she is murdered. The investigation reveals a sinister setup. "48 Hour" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.
- STREAM NOW
- Utah man eyed in Colorado murder believes victim's spirit urged him to buy sweatshirt that helped clear him
- Who killed Kristil Krug? Slain Colorado mom received menacing threats weeks before her murder.
SATURDAY, NOV. 22, 2025 | SPECIAL TIME: 10:30/9:30c (30-minute episode; joined in progress on the east coast due to the NWSL Championship on CBS.)
Who Wanted Nicki Lenway Dead? A crime scene investigator is gunned down in broad daylight. The harrowing scene is captured on surveillance video. Who pulled the trigger? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.
- STREAM NOW
- The attempted murder of Nicki Lenway: A look at the evidence
- Caught on tape: Female crime scene investigator targeted for execution
- The attempted murder of Nicki Lenway: A look at the evidence
- She survived being shot at point-blank range. Who wanted Nicki Lenway dead?
ALL-NEW | SATURDAY, NOV. 15, 2025 | 10/9c
Tracker Dakota Black: A detective hunts for answers when a woman goes missing. For Tracker Black it's personal. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.
SATURDAY, NOV. 8, 2025 | DOUBLE FEATURE
ALL-NEW | 10/9c: The Han Family Murders: A beloved doctor and his family are murdered. A suspect emerges with a fantastical story of shadowy figures and intrigue straight out of a spy thriller. "48 Hours" contributor Natalie Morales reports.
- STREAM NOW
- Suspect in murder of California family asked online psychic: "will I get caught for what I did"?
UPDATE | 9/8c: Christy Martin - The Fight of her Life: A boxer is shot and stabbed by her husband but refuses to go down for the count. CBS News contributor David Begnaud reports.
- STREAM NOW
- PHOTOS: The life and near death of prizefighter Christy Salters-Martin
- How "48 Hours" helped Sydney Sweeney prep for new role as champion boxer Christy Martin
- Prizefighter Christy Martin on facing her biggest battle outside of the ring
SATURDAY, NOV. 1, 2025 | "48 Hours" did not air due to college football on CBS: Washington State @ Oregon State.
ALL NEW | SATURDAY, OCT. 25, 2025 | 10/9c
Closing the Cold Case of Robin Lawrence: A young woman mourns her uncle's murder … and questions whether the convicted killer was the only one involved. "48 Hours" contributor Nikki Battiste reports.
- STREAM NOW
- New York man confesses to Virginia cold case murder, claiming he's "a serial killer who's only killed once"
- DNA left at crime scene links former soldier to Virginia artist's unsolved murder
ALL NEW | SATURDAY, OCT. 18, 2025 | 10/9c
My Uncle Joe's Murder: A young woman mourns her uncle's murder … and questions whether the convicted killer was the only one involved. "48 Hours" contributor Nikki Battiste reports.
- STREAM NOW
- Former homecoming queens reunite to discuss murder case
- "48 Hours" contributor finds herself in uncharted territory investigating D.C.-area murder
- Family of murdered D.C. photographer wonders if his convicted killer acted alone
ALL NEW | SATURDAY, OCT. 11, 2025 | 10/9c
A Death in the Stairwell: A masked killer spray paints security cameras to hide his crime. "48 Hours" contributor Natalie Morales reports.
- STREAM NOW
- Indiana police say a dog may have been used to conceal a murder weapon, but are they wrong?
- Police say an Indiana man's death was no accident; His wife fights to prove she's no murderer.
ALL NEW | SATURDAY, OCT. 4, 2025 | 10/9c
Murder in the Parking Garage: A masked killer spray paints security cameras to hide his crime. "48 Hours" contributor Natalie Morales reports.
- STREAM NOW
- A minivan used in an Oregon murder is found at a junkyard. Can police save it before it becomes scrap metal?
- Security video helps lead Oregon detectives to a masked killer who tried to hide the crime
SEASON PREMIERE | SATURDAY, SEPT. 27, 2025 | 10/9c
The Boy Who Killed His Twin: A teenager stabs his sister - a crime with no known motive. His defense says he was sleepwalking. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.
- STREAM NOW
- A Texas teen stabbed his twin sister to death. It's a mystery why.
- Did a Texas teen stab his twin sister to death while he was sleepwalking?
SATURDAY, SEPT. 20, 2025 | "48 Hours" will not air due to The Home Depot College Football on CBS: Washington @ Washington State. Join us Saturday, Sept. 27 for our season premiere.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 13, 2025
ENCORE | 10/9c: Murder at Sea?: Devastated after the FBI bows out of the case, the family of missing cruise ship honeymooner George Smith vows to fight for answers. "48 Hours" correspondent Richard Schlesinger reports.
- STREAM NOW
- Timeline: The disappearance of George Smith
- Was a Connecticut man who disappeared during his honeymoon cruise murdered at sea?
ENCORE | 9/8c: A Long Way From Home: From the archive: "48 Hours" investigates the case of Amanda Knox, the American student who was jailed in Italy for her roommate's murder. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports. (This episode was preempted on the east coast due to a sports delay.)
SATURDAY, SEPT. 6, 2025
ENCORE | 10/9c: The Death of Todd Stermer: A woman accused of setting her house on fire and then intentionally running over her husband as he escaped the flames speaks out for the first time. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.