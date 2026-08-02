True crime. Real justice. "48 Hours" is the one to watch on Saturday nights.

How to watch

"48 Hours" airs Saturdays at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

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Watch more full episodes of "48 Hours" on Pluto TV, YouTube and Netflix.

You'll also find us on CBS News 24/7 CBS News app on your cellphone or connected TV.

CBS News app on your cellphone or connected TV. Watch "48 Hours" full episodes 24/7: The "48 Hours" FAST Channel (free, advertiser-supported streaming) is available on CBSNews.com, Pluto TV, Paramount +, and Paramount partner channels.

Coming up

SATURDAY, AUGUST 8, 2026 | DOUBLE FEATURE

ENCORE: 10/9c: My Uncle Joe's Murder: A young woman mourns her uncle's murder … and questions whether the convicted killer was the only one involved. "48 Hours" contributor Nikki Battiste reports.

ENCORE: 9/8c | Facing a Monster: A teenager survives a vicious attack by an ex-boyfriend. Years later, she faces him in court after he murders a young mother. "48 Hours" correspondent Anne-Marie Green reports.

In case you missed it

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1, 2026 | DOUBLE FEATURE

ENCORE: 10/9c: Death at Soho House: Did the son of an Oscar-winning songwriter strangle his swimsuit designer girlfriend in a chic New York City hotel or was her death an accident? "48 Hours" correspondent Troy Roberts reports

ENCORE: 9/8c | The Footprint: A woman is murdered in her home and the pivotal clue at the crime is a bloody footprint her killer left behind. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

SATURDAY, JULY 25, 2026 | DOUBLE FEATURE

ENCORE: 10/9c: The Boy Across the Street: A young mother disappears. Investigators say her husband contacted spellcasters to put a hex on his wife so she wouldn't leave him. "48 Hours" contributor Jonathan Vigliotti reports.

ENCORE: 9/8c | Justine's Voice:After a teenager is strangled and buried alive, her family takes on the fight to keep her convicted killers behind bars. "We're her voice" says Justine's sister. "48 Hours" correspondent Natalie Morales reports.

SATURDAY, JULY 18, 2026 | 10/9c | Tonight's broadcast started at p.m. ET following the WNBA —New York Liberty at Indiana Fever — on CBS.

UPDATE: Searching for Maya Millete: A young mother disappears. Investigators say her husband contacted spellcasters to put a hex on his wife so she wouldn't leave him. "48 Hours" contributor Jonathan Vigliotti reports.

SATURDAY, JULY 11, 2026 | 9-11 p.m. ET/PT: My Mother's Murder Trials: A daughter suspects her mother of a double murder. Years later, courtroom drama brings unsettling answers. CBS News chief correspondent Jim Axelrod reports in a two-part "48 Hours."

SATURDAY, JULY 4, 2026 | PROGRAM NOTE: "48 Hours" did not air due to holiday programming on CBS.

SATURDAY, JUNE 27, 2026 | 10/9c | PROGRAM NOTE: Tonight's broadcast started at 10:22 p.m. ET following the WNBA — Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever — on CBS.

ENCORE | "The Day My Mother Never Came Home": Did a father use his 6-year-old son as an alibi for murder? A son grapples with his parents' troubled past. "48 Hours" contributor Vladimir Duthiers reports.

SATURDAY, JUNE 20, 2026 | 10/9c | PROGRAM NOTE: Tonight's broadcast started at 10:23 p.m. ET following the WNBA — Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings — on CBS.

ENCORE | "Dead Girls Don't Talk": A man charged with murder for poisoning two women tells a friend, "dead girls don't talk." Brave survivors speak out on their behalf. "48 Hours" contributor Jonathan Vigliotti reports.

SATURDAY, JUNE 13, 2026 | PROGRAM NOTE: Tonight's broadcast started at 10:11 p.m. ET following the WNBA — Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces — on CBS.

ENCORE | Could Angela Prichard Have Been Saved?: A woman repeatedly called police for help when she was attacked, stalked, and intimidated by her husband. It didn't stop him from killing her. "48 Hours" contributor Jonathan Vigliotti reports.

SATURDAY, JUNE 6, 2026 | PROGRAM NOTE: Tonight's broadcast started at 10:23/9:23 p.m. ET following the WNBA — Indiana Fever at New York Liberty —on CBS.

ENCORE | The Plot to Eliminate Alyssa Burkett: A toxic couple orchestrates an elaborate plan to kill a mother. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

SATURDAY, MAY 30, 2026 | PROGRAM NOTE: Tonight's broadcast started in progress following the WNBA — Indiana Fever at Portland Fire -— on CBS.

ENCORE | Deputy Spivey on Trial: A TV bailiff accused of murdering his wife is determined to prove his innocence. "48 Hours" correspondent Natalie Morales reports.

SATURDAY, MAY 23, 2026 | PROGRAM NOTE: Tonight's broadcast started at 10:28 p.m. ET in the east and central time zones due to the WNBA on CBS.

ALL NEW | 10/9c: Kouri Richins: Behind the Facade: Scared of their own mother. Why the children of convicted killer Kouri Richins want her to stay behind bars. "48 Hours" correspondent Natalie Morales reports.

SATURDAY, MAY 16, 2026 | DOUBLE FEATURE

ALL NEW | 10/9c: The Man with Two Names: After a conviction in the arson death of a billionaire in Monaco, Ted Maher changes his name and puts out a hit on his estranged wife in New Mexico. He denies it all. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

ENCORE | 9/8c: Joe Hunter's Mission: A "Survivor" contestant believes his sister was murdered and is determined to be her voice. "48 Hours" contributor Natalie Morales reports.

SATURDAY, MAY 9, 2026

ALL NEW | 10/9c: Beverly Hills 911: Beverly Hills detectives try to figure out how a widow ended up dead below a staircase in her mansion. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

SATURDAY, MAY 2, 2026

ALL NEW | 10/9c: The Love Bombing of Gloria Choi: A dream romance ends in murder after a woman falls for a stranger. "48 Hours" correspondent Natalie Morales reports.

SATURDAY, APRIL 25, 2026 | Tonight's broadcast was preempted while in progress in the east and central time zones due to coverage of shots fired at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

ALL NEW | 10/9c: The Killing of Theresa Fusco: Nearly 41 years after a New York teenager is killed, an unexpected breakthrough in the case. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

SATURDAY, APRIL 18, 2026

ALL NEW | 10/9c: Jade Colvin is Missing: Photos discovered on an old cellphone help solve the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl. "48 Hours" correspondent Natalie Morales reports.

SATURDAY, APRIL 11, 2026 | Started at 10:18 due to UFC 327 on CBS & Paramount +

ALL NEW | 10/9c: Kimberly Langwell's Hidden Grave: A mother disappears leaving her young daughter in despair. Decades later, information leads to a secret grave. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports

SATURDAY, APRIL 4, 2026 | DOUBLE FEATURE

ALL NEW | 10/9c: The Root Beer Float Murder: A burglar caught red-handed leads police to a killer and a poisoned root beer float. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

UPDATE | 9/8c: The "No Body" Case of Dee Warner: When a woman disappears, her children are certain she's been murdered. But without a body, they know it will be hard to get justice. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28, 2026

ALL NEW | 10/9c: Denise and Aaron Quinn Get the Last Word: A couple is attacked as they slept. They later team up with law enforcement and get their assailant to confess to more crimes. "48 Hours" correspondent Tracy Smith reports.

'SATURDAY, MARCH 21, 2026 | Game delay: 10:25 start time in east and central time zones due to NCAA basketball.

ALL NEW | 10:00 PT: What the Neighbors Saw: Late at night a couple watches as a rolled-up carpet is carted out of a nearby home. Soon after they learn the combative neighbor who lived there is missing. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

SATURDAY, MARCH 14, 2026 | Program note: This episode was delayed by 27 minutes due to an earlier basketball tournament.

ALL NEW | 10:27 ET/9:27c: Jocelyn Peters and the Notebook: Why did a man eat pages from a notebook when facing questions about the murder of a third grade teacher? "48 Hours" correspondent Anne-Marie Green reports

SATURDAY, MARCH 7, 2026 | Program note: This episode was delayed by 12 minutes in the east and central time zones. It can be viewed in full below.

ALL NEW | 10/9c: The Woman Who Died Twice: A woman's body is found in a swamp, murdered. Impossible, say friends, who learned she'd died in a hospital five months earlier. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

SATURDAY, FEB. 28: "48 Hours" did not air due to a CBS News special reports on the US-Israeli strikes in Iran.

SATURDAY, FEB. 21, 2026 | DOUBLE FEATURE

ALL NEW | 10/9c: Sade Robinson and The Secret Beach: A teenage girl goes missing. Will evidence on a secluded beach reveal what happened? "48 Hours" correspondent Anne-Marie Green reports.

ENCORE | 9/8c: Cati Blauvelt: Death of a Soldier's Wife: A soldier goes on the run after his wife is murdered. With him, his 17-year-old girlfriend. What does she know? "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

SATURDAY, FEB. 14, 2026 | ALL NEW

10/9c: The Girl from Wahoo: A girl is murdered in Wahoo, Nebraska. More than 50 years later, the clues that led to an arrest. "48 Hours" correspondent Natalie Morales reports.

SATURDAY, FEB. 7, 2026 | ALL NEW

10/9c: The Rx Defense: A Texas teenager shoots two of his friends. He says a popular acne medication made him do it. "48 Hours" correspondent Tracy Smith reports.

SATURDAY, JAN. 31, 2026 | DOUBLE FEATURE

ALL NEW | 10/9c: The Sneak Attack on Katlyn Lyon: A mother goes viral on TikTok demanding justice for her murdered daughter. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

ENCORE | 9/8c: The Firefighter's Secret: A young woman is found dead in her burning home. She'd been involved with a firefighter - could he have set a fire to cover her murder? "48 Hours" contributor Nikki Battiste reports.

SATURDAY, JAN. 24, 2026 | DOUBLE FEATURE

ALL NEW | 10/9c: The Mother I Wish I Knew: A daughter whose mother was murdered is convinced her father is innocent."48 Hours" correspondent Natalie Morales reports.

ENCORE | 9/8c: The Ivy League Murder: A newly engaged Yale graduate student is gunned down by an unknown attacker after a fender bender. Was it extreme road rage or was he targeted? "48 Hours" correspondent Anne-Marie Green reports

SATURDAY, JAN. 17, 2026 | DOUBLE FEATURE | 27-minute delay in the east and central time zones.

ALL NEW | 10/9c: Melissa Rocuba's Final Moments: A woman dies after an "accidental" shooting in her bedroom. Eight years later, surveillance video upends the case. "48 Hours" correspondent Anne-Marie Green reports.

ENCORE | 9/c: The Blackout Murder of Livye Lewis: A woman is discovered shot dead in her car with a blood covered man alive on the ground. The man says he has no memory of how he got there. Investigators unravel the strange scene. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

SATURDAY, JAN. 10, 2026 | DOUBLE FEATURE

ALL NEW | 10/9c: The Gaslighting of Hannah Pettey: When a young woman nearly dies from poisoning, investigators focus on the two people she trusted the most. "48 Hours" correspondent Anne-Marie Green reports.

ENCORE | 9/8c: Tracking the Killer of Mary Catherine Edwards: A schoolteacher is murdered in her own home. Years later investigators discover she was a bridesmaid at the killer's wedding. "48 Hours" correspondent Natalie Morales reports.

SATURDAY, JAN. 3, 2026 | 10/9c

ALL NEW: Coached to Kill: Did a high school softball coach recruit one of her former players to kill? "48 Hours" correspondent Anne-Marie Green reports.

SATURDAY, DEC. 27, 2025 | 10/9c

ENCORE | Mystery on County Road M: Todd Kendhammer says his wife was killed in an accident — a pipe flew off a truck and crashed into their car. Authorities say the scene was staged. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

SATURDAY, DEC. 20, 2025 | 10/9c

ENCORE | Three Days Before Christmas: "48 Hours" Live to Tell: Two sisters who survive a deadly home invasion share their journey to hell and back.

SATURDAY, DEC. 13, 2025 | DOUBLE FEATURE

ALL NEW | 10/9c: Joe Hunter's Mission: A "Survivor" contestant believes his sister was murdered and is determined to be her voice. "48 Hours" contributor Natalie Morales reports.

ENCORE 9/8c: The Batman Intruder: Morgan Metzer is attacked in her home by a masked intruder disguising his voice to sound like Batman. Her ex-husband comes to her aid, but is he a hero? "48 Hours" contributor Nikki Battiste reports.

SATURDAY, DEC. 6, 2025 | DOUBLE FEATURE

ALL NEW | 10/9c: Help Find Molly Bish's Killer: With her sister's murder long unsolved, a woman turns to TikTok pleading for leads. Can you help? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

ENCORE 9/8c: It's About Danni: When 15-year-old Danni Houchins is found dead in a swamp, her family says they were led to believe she drowned. 24 years later, Danni's sister learns the terrible truth. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

SATURDAY, NOV. 29, 2025 | 10/9c

The Setup Murder of Kristil Krug: A stalker sends menacing messages to a young mother before she is murdered. The investigation reveals a sinister setup. "48 Hour" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

SATURDAY, NOV. 22, 2025 | SPECIAL TIME: 10:30/9:30c (30-minute episode; joined in progress on the east coast due to the NWSL Championship on CBS.)

Who Wanted Nicki Lenway Dead? A crime scene investigator is gunned down in broad daylight. The harrowing scene is captured on surveillance video. Who pulled the trigger? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

ALL-NEW | SATURDAY, NOV. 15, 2025 | 10/9c

Tracker Dakota Black: A detective hunts for answers when a woman goes missing. For Tracker Black it's personal. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

SATURDAY, NOV. 8, 2025 | DOUBLE FEATURE

ALL-NEW | 10/9c: The Han Family Murders: A beloved doctor and his family are murdered. A suspect emerges with a fantastical story of shadowy figures and intrigue straight out of a spy thriller. "48 Hours" contributor Natalie Morales reports.

UPDATE | 9/8c: Christy Martin - The Fight of her Life: A boxer is shot and stabbed by her husband but refuses to go down for the count. CBS News contributor David Begnaud reports.

SATURDAY, NOV. 1, 2025 | "48 Hours" did not air due to college football on CBS: Washington State @ Oregon State.

ALL NEW | SATURDAY, OCT. 25, 2025 | 10/9c

Closing the Cold Case of Robin Lawrence: A young woman mourns her uncle's murder … and questions whether the convicted killer was the only one involved. "48 Hours" contributor Nikki Battiste reports.

ALL NEW | SATURDAY, OCT. 18, 2025 | 10/9c

My Uncle Joe's Murder: A young woman mourns her uncle's murder … and questions whether the convicted killer was the only one involved. "48 Hours" contributor Nikki Battiste reports.

ALL NEW | SATURDAY, OCT. 11, 2025 | 10/9c

A Death in the Stairwell: A masked killer spray paints security cameras to hide his crime. "48 Hours" contributor Natalie Morales reports.

ALL NEW | SATURDAY, OCT. 4, 2025 | 10/9c

Murder in the Parking Garage: A masked killer spray paints security cameras to hide his crime. "48 Hours" contributor Natalie Morales reports.

SEASON PREMIERE | SATURDAY, SEPT. 27, 2025 | 10/9c

The Boy Who Killed His Twin: A teenager stabs his sister - a crime with no known motive. His defense says he was sleepwalking. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 20, 2025 | "48 Hours" will not air due to The Home Depot College Football on CBS: Washington @ Washington State. Join us Saturday, Sept. 27 for our season premiere.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 13, 2025

ENCORE | 10/9c: Murder at Sea?: Devastated after the FBI bows out of the case, the family of missing cruise ship honeymooner George Smith vows to fight for answers. "48 Hours" correspondent Richard Schlesinger reports.

ENCORE | 9/8c: A Long Way From Home: From the archive: "48 Hours" investigates the case of Amanda Knox, the American student who was jailed in Italy for her roommate's murder. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports. (This episode was preempted on the east coast due to a sports delay.)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 6, 2025

ENCORE | 10/9c: The Death of Todd Stermer: A woman accused of setting her house on fire and then intentionally running over her husband as he escaped the flames speaks out for the first time. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.