"48 Hours" is back for a new season -- plus shows two times a week in September!
Our new season premieres Saturday, September 12 at 10/9c on CBS.
Don't miss "48 Hours Suspicion," a new series featuring intriguing cases where people live under suspicion, but the truth is often elusive -- Wednesdays at 10/9c on CBS.
COMING UP
SEASON PREMIERE | SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2020 | 10/9c
Home Renovation Homicide: Did an out-of-control home makeover lead to murder? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty investigates.
- PHOTOS: Shanti Cooper murder case timeline
- Murder suspect nods off during interview with detectives
RECENT SHOWS
SEPTEMBER 9, 2020:
"48 Hours Suspicion": The Tiger King Mystery: A woman denies feeding her husband to tigers - what happened to Don Lewis? "48 Hours" has new clues. Correspondent Richard Schlesinger reports.
- PHOTOS: The disappearance of Don Lewis
- New clue in Tiger King mystery: "I will put you in the grinder"
- Was Don Lewis fed to the tigers? Hear from the former volunteer whose job it was to feed them
- "48 Hours" investigates a "Tiger King" theory: Was Don Lewis pushed from a plane?
SEPTEMBER 5, 2020:
Dead Ringer: A family man targeted for death lives to climb out of his own "grave." Who wanted him dead? "48 Hours" goes inside the sting that took down a hit man-for-hire scheme. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant investigates.
- Murder-for-hire target, friend, take evidence to investigators
- Body cam video captures murder-for-hire suspect's arrest
AUGUST 29, 2020
The Life and Death of Amie Harwick: An investigation into the death of a Hollywood therapist. Did the system do enough to protect her from alleged killer Gareth Pursehouse? Her former fiancé Drew Carey calls for updated laws. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.
- Amie Harwick was texting with a friend minutes before police allege she was killed by her ex-boyfriend
- Are you being stalked?
- What to do if you're being stalked
AUGUST 22, 2020 | DOUBLE FEATURE
The Plot to Kill Dr. Sievers: Did a Florida man hire a look-a-like to kill his wife? A GPS leads police right to the hitman's door. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.
- "Dumb and dumber": How GPS led cops to killers of Florida doctor
- Photos: Evidence in the murder of Dr. Teresa Sievers
The Golden State Killer: Survivors confront the man known as The Golden State Killer, after his 40 year reign of terror. Correspondent Tracy Smith has the latest in the case.
- Investigator, writer form unilkely friendship in pursuit of the Golden State Killer
- On the trail of the Golden State Killer
- The writer who named "The Golden State Killer"
- PHOTOS: In search of the Golden State Killer
AUGUST 15, 2020
"48 Hours" Live to Tell: Murder on Prom Night: A survivor deals with the trauma after her stepbrother is convicted of killing her family in order to go to the prom. CBS News' Jim Axelrod reports.
- Prosecutors: Teen killed his family in an argument over prom
- Teen questioned in family's quadruple murder
- PHOTOS: Pelley family quadruple murder evidence
AUGUST 8, 2020
Chacey Poynter: Witness to Murder: Hear from the woman at the center of a case prosecutors said was all about "sex, lies, money and murder." "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.
- Police body camera captures the moment a grieving wife turns into a murder suspect
- Police body cameras capture a wife in distress following the shooting of her husband
AUGUST 1, 2020 | DOUBLE FEATURE
Justice for Kelsey Berreth: An inside look at the startling evidence that helped convict against Colorado man Patrick Frazee for the murder of his fianceé. CBS News correspondent Nikki Battiste reports.
- PHOTOS: Kelsey Berreth murder; Crime scene evidence
- See the startling video that helped convict Kelsey Berreth's killer
- Girlfriend of convicted killer shows cops where she cleaned up victim's blood
- What Kelsey Berreth's last words have to say about her character
Storm of Suspicion: "48 Hours" goes behind the scenes with investigators as they search for a mother of two who vanished just before Hurricane Harvey hit. Correspondent Maureen Maher investigates.
- PHOTOS: The search for Crystal McDowell
- Missing Texas mom's car found abandoned in flooded parking lot
- Persons of interest surface in Texas mom's disappearance
- A murder suspect's daughter speaks out
JULY 25, 2020
The Killing of Daniel Green: A California man shot dead in his home — his ex-wife admits she pulled the trigger. Did a photo posted on social media lead to the man's death? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.
- Did a photograph posted on social media lead to a cop's death?
- An accused woman skips her pedicure, kills her ex-husband
JULY 18, 2020 | DOUBLE FEATURE
Mandy Stavik: The Case No One Could Forget: How a bakery worker's secret plan to recover DNA from a discarded Coke can helped investigators solve the cold case of a college student murdered over Thanksgiving weekend. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.
- How two moms chatting at a water park helped crack Thanksgiving cold case murder
- Bakery manager helps catch a killer: "It's game time"
Find Jodi: More than two decades after Iowa TV anchor Jodi Huisentruit disappeared, "48 Hours" reveals new information into the investigation. CBS News' Jim Axelrod reports.
- PHOTOS: Evidence in the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit
- A peek inside missing TV anchor Jodi Huisentruit's apartment
JULY 11, 2020
"48 Hours" Live to Tell: The Chowchilla Kidnapping: Twenty-six school children abducted and buried alive in a truck trailer by three young men. An incredible survival story. CBS News correspondent David Begnaud reports.
- PHOTOS: Rare photos from one of the largest abductions in U.S. history
- Notorious Chowchilla bus kidnapper ran a gold mine and Christmas tree farm from prison
- Tragic accident takes the life of a Chowchilla bus kidnapping survivor
JULY 18, 2020
Natalie Wood: Death in Dark Water: Nearly four decades after the death of Hollywood star Natalie Wood, Los Angeles County Sheriff's investigators reveal new clues, new witnesses and a shocking revelation. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.
- PHOTOS: Natalie Wood
- Natalie Wood investigators discuss challenges of high-profile Hollywood mystery
- Original detective in Natalie Wood case: "The poor lady drowned"
- Sister on Natalie Wood's Hollywood childhood
The Mysterious Death of Casey Kasem: "48 Hours" explores the family feud over radio legend Casey Kasem -- how he died and who was responsible. At stake: an estate that could be worth $100 million. "48 Hours" Correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.
- Two sides of Casey Kasem's family blame each other for the radio legend's death
- Casey Kasem's family were his biggest fans
- Casey Kasem's close friends remember the talented radio icon
- Casey Kasem's final days in Washington State
JUNE 27, 2020
The Twisted Case of Angie Dodge: A brutal murder and police have DNA evidence. Could a discarded cigarette lead investigators to a possible killer and close a case two decades later? CBS News correspondent Anne-Marie Green reports.
- Could your DNA help catch a killer?
- How police collected a suspected killer's DNA without him knowing
- Family of murder victim aims to help others find justice
JUNE 20, 2020 | DOUBLE FEATURE
Maria Spencer's Vow to Kill: A woman repeatedly threatened to kill her ex. She enlisted her father to help make good on her promise. Why couldn't anyone stop her? "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.
- Meet Mutley: The dog who crashed a wedding and helped solve his master's murder
- Were Maria Spencer's voicemails angry words or promises to kill?
- Man who once claimed he was a hit man now says he's "not a violent guy"
Cold-Blooded Killer: A father goes hunting in a Florida lake and vanishes. Many thought he was eaten by alligators, but not his mother. Seventeen years later, stunning courtroom revelations: it was murder. "48 Hours" correspondent Richard Schlesinger reports.
- Estranged husband kidnaps his wife at gunpoint
- "He was in a panic - I was in a panic," man confesses to the murder of his best friend
JUNE 13, 2020 | DOUBLE FEATURE
Who Wanted Howard Pilmar Dead?: The wife of a NYC businessman is suspected of murdering him with help from her brother -- why would she want him dead and why did it take more than two decades to crack the case? "48 Hours" correspondent Richard Schlesinger reports.
- "We're not done here": Wife's words to nanny become key in murder trial two decades later
- Worried wife or alibi: Listen to Roslyn Pilmar's voicemail
- Police set up surveillance after posters seeing info about murder go missing
- Jurors in Howard Pilmar case speak on difficulty reaching verdict
Defending DJ: "48 Hours" goes inside a family's mission to restore their son's reputation after he was fatally shot by a police officer. CBS News special correspondent James Brown reports.
- PHOTOS: Evidence from the police shooting of Danroy "DJ" Henry Jr.
- DJ Henry death: Cellphone video shows scene after fatal 2010 shooting
- DJ Henry death: Cellphone captures chaos after fatal police shooting
JUNE 6, 2020
Good Cop/Bad Cop: Solving the Murder of Heather Bogle: An Ohio mom is brutally murdered. A detective pursues the wrong suspects, while the real killer walked free. It would take a dedicated sheriff to find a real suspect. Were there other victims? CBS News' Jim Axelrod reports.
- PHOTOS: Heather Bogle murder case evidence
- Heather Bogle murder: Could Daniel Myers have killed before?
MAY 30, 2020
The Hollywood Ripper on Trial: Four young women attacked, only one survivor. "48 Hours"' Maureen Maher has been on the trail of serial killer Michael Gargiulo for more than a decade. How "48 Hours" helped crack one of the cases.
- The "Hollywood Ripper": He killed for the thrill of it, prosecutors say
- "Victim selection by serial murderers is often very specific" says expert
- Inside the mind of the Hollywood Ripper
MAY 23, 2020
The Case Against Brooke Skylar Richardson: The parents of Brooke Skylar Richardson speak out -- the real story behind the international headlines in the case of an alleged unthinkable crime. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty investigates.
- Brooke Skylar Richardson: The untold story
- Skylar Richardson refused offer from prosecutors before murder trial, say parents
MAY 16, 2020
The Missing Children of Lori Vallow Daybell: Two children vanish and an Idaho mother won't say where they are. In their first network TV interview, her mother and sister say she'd never harm her children. So where are the kids? CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
- Web sleuths investigate whether answers to missing Idaho children's case lie in Yellowstone
- Cult expert weighs in on Idaho missing children's case
- Can you get away with murder in in Yellowstone's "Zone of Death?"
The Disappearance of Kelly Dwyer: A young woman vanished after a night out in Milwaukee in October 2013. Did a meeting set up on a dating app lead to the disappearance or was it someone she knew? "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.
- Man's trip to a cheese shop helps unravel Wisconsin missing persons case
- Calm and cool or overzealous? Listen to Kris Zocco's interrogation with detectives
- Detective: Killer picked the "perfect spot" to get rid of Milwaukee woman's body
- Meet the women who solved Kelly Dwyer's case
MAY 9, 2020
Tracking the Murders of Israel Keyes: The FBI believes skulls drawn in blood are the number of victims murdered by a prolific serial killer. Inside the FBI search to identify them. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.
- PHOTOS: Solving the murders of Israel Keyes
- What do skulls drawn in Israel Keyes' blood mean?
- Serial killer Israel Keyes was prepared for murders
- Serial killer Israel Keyes was prepared for murders
MAY 2, 2020
What Ever Happened to Mary Day?: A 13-year-old girl vanishes in 1981. Detectives believe she was murdered. Years later a woman appears and claims to be the missing girl. Is she an impostor? "48 Hours" correspondent Maureen Maher reports.
- PHOTOS: The mysterious disappearance of Mary Day
- Back from the dead? Detectives thought 13-year-old Mary Day was murdered – so who was the woman claiming to be her decades later?
- Mary Day's mother to police: "Life is full of regrets"
- Mary Day's deathbed story of survival
APRIL 25, 2020
The Murder of Haley Anderson: A college student goes missing -- the "Find My Friends" app leads to her body as her suspected killer flees the country. Will he get away with murder? CBS News contributor Maria Elena Salinas reports for "48 Hours."
- PHOTOS: Haley Anderson murder crime scene evidence
- Haley Anderson murder: Crime scene evidence photos
- A tribute to Haley Anderson
APRIL 18, 2020
Crosley Green's Hard Time: Did a young white woman cause a wrongful conviction by blaming a murder on a "black guy"? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty has new details in the case she been covering for 20 years.
- Did a young white woman cause a wrongful conviction by blaming a murder on a "black guy"?
- A local journalist's point of view on convictions in Brevard County
- What Kim Hallock told Chip Flynn's parents about the night he died
APRIL 11, 2020
"48 Hours" Live to Tell: Surviving Ted Bundy: Notorious serial killer Ted Bundy targeted three young Florida women in one of his final attacks. They survived and share their terrifying ordeal and long road to recovery. CBS News correspondent Tracy Smith reports.
- PHOTOS: Ted Bundy: The serial killer's final years
- Did a broken-down car cause Ted Bundy to go on a murder rampage?
- Kathy Kleiner's story of survival
APRIL 4, 2020
Reuschel vs. Reuschel: A wealthy Florida businessman is arrested after a violent confrontation with his wife – she survived. Did his daughter's sumptuous wedding lead to a murderous rage? "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.
- PHOTOS: He said, she said: Evidence from the Reuschel attempted murder case
- Did a Long Island wedding lead to an attempted murder in Florida?
- Security camera footage shows Florida couple's home on the night of a violent confrontation
MARCH 28, 2020
"Lizzie Borden Took an Axe": Did Lizzie Borden really hack her parents to death? A surprising answer and an inside look at the haunting crime scene. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.
- PHOTOS: Lizzie Borden case: Images from one of the most notorious crime scenes in history
- PODCAST: "Lizzie Borden took an axe ..." but the ending is not what you think
- Menstruation or murder: Did a suspect hide blood evidence in plain sight?
MARCH 21, 2020
The Troubling Case Against Kevin Cooper: A man on death row says his blood was planted at the crime scene. Will an empty vial help his case? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.
- PHOTOS: Chino Hills massacre: Evidence in the Kevin Cooper case
- "48 Hours" visits death row inmate Kevin Cooper in San Quentin
- Sole survivor of Chino Hills massacre describes what happened
MARCH 14, 2020
Broken Hearts: A story of tragedy and triumph -- the murder of a young woman and how her killer's heart saves the life of a dying woman. CBS News' Jim Axelrod reports.
- How a murderer's heart saved a woman's life
- PHOTOS: Karen Ermert murder crime scene
MARCH 7, 2020
The Case Against Sandra Garner: A rare look inside a murder case where virtually everything from the first moments of the investigation through the verdict are captured on camera. "48 Hours" correspondent Richard Schlesinger reports.
- Gripping body camera video offers rare look inside Texas murder investigation
- Sandra Garner to 911 operator: "My husband's been shot"
- Texas police document evidence at murder scene
- Police bodycam video shows first moments of Texas murder investigation
FEBRUARY 29, 2020
Find Yura – Manhunt on the Dark Web: A teenager learns she's the target of a hit ordered on the dark web. "48 Hours"' Peter Van Sant goes on a global manhunt to find Yura, the shadowy figure behind murder-for-hire sites.
FEBRUARY 15, 2020 | DOUBLE FEATURE
In Jason's Name: An Irish businessman is killed by his American au-pair-turned-wife and her father. They claim self-defense. The dead man's sister fights to clear his name. "48 Hours" correspondent Maureen Maher investigates.
- PHOTOS: Jason Corbett murder: A look at the evidence
- "I may have killed him" former FBI agent tells 911 after attack on son-in-law
FEBRUARY 8, 2020 | DOUBLE FEATURE
The Case Against Ezra McCandless: A young woman claims she was attacked by an ex-boyfriend who carved the word boy into her arm. But the crime scene tells a different story. CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas reports.
- PHOTOS: Mud and murder: Inside the Ezra McCandless investigation
- Pretty in pink: DA says murder suspect "put on a show" at trial
Karrie's Choice: Could a teenager be brainwashed by one parent to help murder the other parent -- and then make it look like a suicide? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.
- "Who went in the house first? Police question teen's role in her mother's murder
FEBRUARY 1, 2020
The Death of Todd Stermer: A woman accused of setting her house on fire and then intentionally running over her husband as he escaped the flames speaks out for the first time. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.
- Man escapes burning house only to have his wife run him over
- PHOTOS: Inside the Todd Stermer death investigation
JANUARY 25, 2020
"48 Hours" Live to Tell: Murder on Prom Night: A survivor deals with the trauma after her stepbrother is convicted of killing her family in order to go to the prom. CBS News' Jim Axelrod reports.
- Prosecutors: Teen killed his family in an argument over prom
- Teen questioned in family's quadruple murder
- PHOTOS: Pelley family quadruple murder evidence
JANUARY 18, 2020 | DOUBLE FEATURE
Chacey Poynter: Witness to Murder: Hear from the woman at the center of a case prosecutors said was all about "sex, lies, money and murder." "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.
- Police body camera captures the moment a grieving wife turns into a murder suspect
- Police body cameras capture a wife in distress following the shooting of her husband
Death by Text: Michelle Carter, convicted of involuntary manslaughter because she used text messages to encourage a friend to take his own life, is being released from jail. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty has the latest in the headline-making case.
- Michelle Carter's texts to Conrad Roy
- Teen suicide: Risk factors, warning signs and prevention
- What makes the teenage brain susceptible to suicide?
DECEMBER 31, 2019
The Shape of a Killer: Three murders in Austin, Texas, and little evidence to go on. Did a man testing a thermal imaging camera inadvertently capture the image of one of the killers? "48 Hours" correspondent Maureen Maher investigates.
- Did thermal imaging video help lead Austin police to a killer?
- Two convicts blame each other for brutal Austin murders
DECEMBER 14, 2019
"48 Hours Live to Tell:" Standoff at Trader Joe's: Hostages chillingly reveal the terrifying three hours they spent held captive by a gunman inside a California supermarket. CBS News' Jim Axelrod reports.
- Trader Joe's gunman leads LAPD on high-speed chase before 2018 hostage standoff
- Trader Joe's hostage survivors meet to talk and heal
DECEMBER 7, 2019
The Killing of Officer Green: A California man shot dead in his home — his ex-wife admits she pulled the trigger. Did a photo posted on social media lead to the man's death? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.
- Did a photograph posted on social media lead to a cop's death?
- An accused woman skips her pedicure, kills her ex-husband
The Case Against Enrico Forti: A former TV producer and windsurfing champion says he's in prison for a murder he didn't commit -- the only physical evidence against him: a teaspoon of sand. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty investigates.
NOVEMBER 30, 2019
Mandy Stavik: The Case No One Could Forget: How a bakery worker's secret plan to recover DNA from a discarded Coke can helped investigators solve the cold case of a college student murdered over Thanksgiving weekend. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.
- How two moms chatting at a water park helped crack Thanksgiving cold case murder
- Bakery manager helps catch a killer: "It's game time"
NOVEMBER 23, 2019
Justice for Kelsey Berreth: An inside look at the startling evidence that helped convict against Colorado man Patrick Frazee for the murder of his fianceé. CBS News correspondent Nikki Battiste reports.
- PHOTOS: Kelsey Berreth murder; Crime scene evidence
- See the startling video that helped convict Kelsey Berreth's killer
- Girlfriend of convicted killer shows cops where she cleaned up victim's blood
- What Kelsey Berreth's last words have to say about her character
NOVEMBER 16, 2019 | DOUBLE FEATURE
Maria Spencer's Vow to Kill: A woman repeatedly threatened to kill her ex. She enlisted her father to help make good on her promise. Why couldn't anyone stop her? "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.
- Meet Mutley: The dog who crashed a wedding and helped solve his master's murder
- Were Maria Spencer's voicemails angry words or promises to kill?
- Man who once claimed he was a hit man now says he's "not a violent guy"
The Doctor's Daughter: Can a daughter's frantic 911 call convict or free her father from charges that he killed his wife? CBS News'Jim Axelrod reports.
- 911 call: A daughter's cry for help
- The science of blood spatter
- Interview excerpts: Dr. Robert Neulander questioned
NOVEMBER 9, 2019
The Twisted Case of Angie Dodge: A brutal murder and police have DNA evidence — could a discarded cigarette lead investigators to a possible killer and close a case two decades later? CBS News correspondent Anne-Marie Green reports.
- Could your DNA help catch a killer?
- How police collected a suspected killer's DNA without him knowing
- Family of murder victim aims to help others find justice
NOVEMBER 2, 2019
The Disappearance of Kelly Dwyer: A young woman vanished after a night out in Milwaukee in October 2013. Did a meeting set up on a dating app lead to the disappearance or was it someone she knew? "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.
- Man's trip to a cheese shop helps unravel Wisconsin missing persons case
- Calm and cool or overzealous? Listen to Kris Zocco's interrogation with detectives
- Detective: Killer picked the "perfect spot" to get rid of Milwaukee woman's body
- Meet the women who solved Kelly Dwyer's case
OCTOBER 26, 2019 | DOUBLE FEATURE
Who Wanted Howard Pilmar Dead?: The wife of a NYC businessman is suspected of murdering him with help from her brother -- why would she want him dead and why did it take more than two decades to crack the case? "48 Hours" correspondent Richard Schlesinger reports.
- "We're not done here": Wife's words to nanny become key in murder trial two decades later
- Worried wife or alibi: Listen to Roslyn Pilmar's voicemail
- Police set up surveillance after posters seeing info about murder go missing
- Jurors in Howard Pilmar case speak on difficulty reaching verdict
A Death in Payson County: A teen's death appeared to be a suicide -- but investigators say she was helped by a friend who recorded it and weeks earlier texted "it's like getting away with murder." CBS News correspondent David Begnaud reports.
OCTOBER 19, 2019
Good Cop/Bad Cop: Solving the Murder of Heather Bogle: An Ohio mom is brutally murdered. A detective pursues the wrong suspects, while the real killer walked free. It would take a dedicated sheriff to find a real suspect. Were there other victims? CBS News' Jim Axelrod reports.
- PHOTOS: Heather Bogle murder case evidence
- Heather Bogle murder: Could Daniel Myers have killed before?
OCTOBER 12, 2019
"48 Hours Live to Tell": The Chowchilla Kidnapping: Twenty-six school children abducted and buried alive in a truck trailer by three young men. An incredible survival story. CBS News' David Begnaud reports.
- PHOTOS: Rare photos from one of the largest abductions in U.S. history
- Notorious Chowchilla bus kidnapper ran a gold mine and Christmas tree farm from prison
- Tragic accident takes the life of a Chowchilla bus kidnapping survivor
OCTOBER 5, 2019
The Murder of Kelsey Berreth: A mom vanishes and now her fiancé is in jail awaiting trial for her murder. His former rodeo queen girlfriend says she knows what really happened. CBS News correspondent Nikki Battiste reports.
- How investigators say Patrick Frazee killed Kelsey Berreth
- Text messages between Kelsey Berreth and Patrick Frazee
SEPTEMBER 28, 2019
The Case Against Brooke Skylar Richardson: The parents of Brooke Skylar Richardson speak out -- the real story behind the international headlines in the case of an alleged unthinkable crime. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty investigates.
- Brooke Skylar Richardson: The untold story
- Skylar Richardson refused offer from prosecutors before murder trial, say parents
SEPTEMBER 14, 2019 | SEASON PREMIERE
The Hollywood Ripper: Four young women attacked, only one survivor. "48 Hours"' Maureen Maher has been on the trail of serial killer Michael Gargiulo for more than a decade. How "48 Hours" helped crack one of the cases.