Watch CBS News

Cold-Blooded Killer

A father goes hunting in a Florida lake and vanishes. Many thought he was eaten by alligators - not his mother. Seventeen years later, stunning courtroom revelations: it was murder. "48 Hours"correspondent Richard Schlesinger reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.