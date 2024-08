When his parents disappear, Chandler Halderson’s social media helps investigators unravel the case. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

The Snapchat Clue When his parents disappear, Chandler Halderson’s social media helps investigators unravel the case. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On