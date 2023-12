Mary Day's mother to police: "Life is full of regrets" On February 14, 2003, Mary Day's mother, Charlotte Houle, spoke to a Riley County Police detective in Kansas. Throughout the interview, Houle maintained that although she did not take steps to find her 13-year-old daughter, she had nothing to do with Mary's disappearance in 1981. Nine months after this interview, a woman claiming to be Mary Day was found in Phoenix, Arizona.