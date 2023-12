Mary Day's deathbed story of survival In June 2017, Seaside PD's Judy Veloz took over the Mary Day case and went to Missouri to speak to a dying Mary. During their conversation, Mary filled in the gaps of what happened after she vanished from her parents' Seaside home in 1981. Mary Day passed away nine days later. After conducting her investigation, Veloz closed the case. She told Maureen Maher of "48 Hours" about her visit.