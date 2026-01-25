Wintry mix to taper off Sunday as dangerously cold temperatures lasts through Tuesday

The extreme cold warning remains in effect through Tuesday afternoon due to dangerously cold temperatures. Wind chills will be 0 to -10 degrees. There will be icy roads on Sunday and Monday. Black ice formation is possible in the mornings this week.

Around 1 to 2 inches of sleet accumulation has been reported across DFW. This has compacted on the roadways after freezing overnight.

Since temperatures are expected to remain below freezing and cloud cover will be abundant, hazardous travel is expected all day Sunday due to snow and ice-packed roads across North Texas.

On Monday, there will be little improvement on the roads, and some melting will occur with sunny skies. Unfortunately, overnight into Tuesday morning, refreezing will occur, and black ice will likely form. By Tuesday afternoon, the roads will improve as temperatures finally climb above freezing.

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday due to wintry precipitation and dangerously cold temperatures.

Snow showers will be possible Sunday morning, eventually tapering off by the early afternoon. Another round of light snow showers will be possible across North Texas from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. All activity will be finished by this evening.

The cold, arctic air will settle into the region Sunday. Winds will be from the northwest, gusting up to 25 mph. This will make the windchill value feel anywhere from 0 to -10 degrees at times. Hence, an extreme cold warning is in effect through Tuesday morning due to dangerously cold temperatures and wind chill values.

A mix of gusty winds and icy power lines could lead to power outages. In addition, temperatures will be so cold that hypothermia and frostbite will be possible within 30 minutes. Please be sure to bundle up if heading outside!

It will be a cold few days; please check on the elderly, friends and family. Temperatures will finally reach above freezing on Tuesday afternoon. The next cold front will move through the area on Friday, potentially bringing additional precipitation. As of now, the confidence is low.