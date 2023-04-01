Weather Alert for Sunday due to potential for severe storms

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Happy Saturday to you! As we move through this day, we're going to some great weather! We'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Winds could be a bit breezy today, gusting from the north-northeast up to 25 mph. Tonight, we'll see mostly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 50s.

Heads up! Sunday is a Weather Alert for potential strong to severe storms in North Texas by afternoon and evening.

CBSNewsTexas.com

We've been looking at this weather over the past few days, but now, the threat for severe storms has increased across the North Texas for Sunday, and that's why we've pushed the alert for tomorrow.

A warm front will move in from the south through the morning and afternoon just as the dryline begins nudging in from the west. With the help of some mid-level energy pushing in by afternoon, we'll have a threat for strong to severe storms.

CBSNewsTexas.com

CBSNewsTexas.com

CBSNewsTexas.com

Any storms that develop Sunday afternoon through the evening could bring damaging winds, large hail and periods of brief heavy rain.

CBSNewsTexas.com

The threat for tornadoes is low for now, but we'll keep an eye on it.

CBSNewsTexas.com

The Storm Prediction Center has posted a Marginal Risk (Level 1) for strong to severe storms for all of North Texas Sunday. Again, let's keep an eye to the sky through the afternoon and evening.

By Sunday night, likely after 9 p.m., the threat for rain and storms will be east of the Metroplex and most of North Texas. In fact, we'll see mostly clear skies Sunday night with lows in the low 60s.

On Monday, it's going to be very warm. Highs will be around 90 degrees! We'll have temperatures near 90 again on Tuesday. Each day will feature a low chance of rain.

Higher rain chances will move in for Thursday into next Friday, which is Good Friday.

CBSNewsTexas.com

Have a good weekend,