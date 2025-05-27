Warrant reveals close calls, victim's attempt to paddle away before deadly Grapevine Lake jet ski crash

The arrest warrant for the suspect in the deadly Grapevine Lake jet ski crash on Sunday reveals close calls before the crash and that the victim was trying to paddle to the shoreline to safety when she was hit.

On Sunday, 18-year-old Ava Moore was kayaking at Grapevine Lake when she was struck and killed by a jet ski with two women on it, police said. The suspected driver of the jet ski, Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez was taken into custody Tuesday after fleeing the scene with a man.

Attorney General Ken Paxton said that Gonzalez and the man, Maikel Coello, are both undocumented immigrants.

Jet ski operators had close calls before the deadly hit-and-run

Witnesses told Grapevine police that the driver of the jet ski made several passes along the shoreline "with wanton disregard to the safety of others and at a speed and manner that endangered others in the area" before hitting one of two kayaks paddling near the shoreline.

The other kayaker told police that after the jet ski made several passes near the shoreline and near swimmers at a high rate of speed, she and Moore decided to paddle away from the area.

Victim was trying to paddle to safety when she was hit

Ava Moore Ke'Sha Blanton

As they paddled away, the warrant states, the jet ski driven by Gonzalez hit Moore's kayak from behind.

The other kayaker told police she heard waves approaching and turned her head in time to see the jet ski drive over Moore's kayak.

She also told police she watched Gonzalez turn the jet ski back toward the direction they had just come from and saw Gonzalez and the jet ski passenger, Clerismar Colina-Lugo, "witness that they had recklessly caused injury or death" to Moore. Gonzalez and the passenger then left the area.

Witnesses try to stop suspect in deadly jet ski crash from fleeing

Gonzalez and Colina-Lugo eventually returned to the area on the jet ski, the warrant states, whereupon onlookers and bystanders tried to box in and block the two women from leaving. According to the warrant, witness videos confirm the onlookers' efforts as well as other individuals guarding and helping Gonzalez and Colina-Lugo move towards vehicles in the parking lot.

Daikerlyn Gonzalez, Maikel Coello

Gonzalez is then seen getting into a blue Toyota Corolla with a man later identified as Coello, as the two left the area before crashing into another vehicle and driving away.

Gonzalez faces charges of reckless operation and excessive speed, manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.

Coello's charges are currently unknown.