Police arrest woman wanted in connection with deadly Grapevine Lake jet ski crash

Julia Falcon
Search continues for woman linked to fatal Grapevine Lake jet ski hit-and-run
Search continues for woman linked to fatal Grapevine Lake jet ski hit-and-run 01:46

A woman who was wanted in connection with a deadly jet ski crash Memorial Day weekend was arrested on Tuesday, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Authorities said Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez was driving a jet ski on Grapevine Lake when she allegedly collided with 18-year-old kayaker Ava Moore.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, law enforcement officers from the Texas Attorney General's Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Dallas Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations helped with the investigation.

Police have not released information about possible charges.

Photos of suspect go viral as police, family ask for help

Law enforcement said the woman driving the jet ski fled the scene with a man, who later crashed his car into another vehicle before driving off. A passenger on the jet ski remained at the scene and spoke with officers, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

A family member said they are "completely devastated" by Moore's death and that their "family will never be the same."

Moore was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Lisa Scrabeck, who was at the lake, said she helped render aid to Moore after she was pulled ashore. She checked for a pulse and heartbeat and confirmed that Moore was wearing a life jacket, which was removed before CPR began.

"She didn't suffer in agony," Scrabeck told CBS News Texas. "It's very tragic, and I extend my deepest condolences to the family. I can't imagine being the parents of this young girl. But one thing I can say is that she didn't suffer from the moment I saw her."

Scrabeck also noted that she had seen the women on the jet ski "driving recklessly" throughout the day.

