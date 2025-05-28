Watch Live: Police provide more information about fatal Grapevine Lake hit-and-run jet ski crash

Law enforcement officials are set to provide more information about the fatal jet ski hit-and-run that happened at Lake Grapevine this weekend.

Grapevine police and the Texas Game Wardens will be giving the update Wednesday morning. This comes one day after the arrest of the suspect wanted in connection to the death of 18-year-old Ava Moore.

On Sunday, Moore was kayaking at Grapevine Lake when she was struck and killed by a jet ski with two women on it, police said.

The suspected driver of the jet ski, 21-year-old Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez was taken into custody Tuesday after fleeing the scene with 21-year-old Maikel Coello Perozo. Gonzalez and Perozo then struck two vehicles while leaving the area.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the two suspects are undocumented immigrants.

The Grapevine Police Department is investigating the hit-and-run and the Texas Game Wardens are investigating the fatal jet ski crash.

Update on fatal Grapevine Lake jet ski crash

What : Update on fatal Grapevine Lake jet ski crash

Date: May 28

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Location: Grapevine Police Department – Grapevine, Texas

