Vance Boelter, suspect in Minnesota lawmaker shootings, attended Dallas-based religious college

Vance Boelter, the man who authorities believe shot two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses in politically motivated shootings, attended the Dallas-based religious college, Christ for the Nations Institute, the school confirmed.

Boelter, 57, was part of a two-year program and graduated in 1990, according to the school.

Christ for the Nations Institute is an interdenominational charismatic Bible college and serves as the educational cornerstone of Christ for the Nations, Inc. It offers one, two and three-year programs in biblical studies, practical theology and practical ministry, respectively. The school was founded in 1970 by Gordon and Freda Lindsay and has graduated thousands of people to pursue careers in ministry.

Vance L. Boelter booking photos released on June 16, 2025. Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Christ for the Nations Institute said it has had no contact with Boelter since his time as a student 35 years ago and disavows "any attempt to align" Boelter's actions or beliefs with its teachings. A statement from the institute reads in part:

"Christ For The Nations Institute is shocked and saddened to have learnt of the horrific tragedy in Minnesota this weekend with regard to the heinous shootings that led to the assassination of State Representative Melissa Hortman, and her husband Mark, and the attempted assassination of State Senator John Hoffman, and his wife Yvette. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the broader Minnesota community during this traumatic period. We are absolutely aghast and horrified that a CFNI alumnus is the suspect. This is not who we are. This is not what we teach. This is not what we model. We have been training Christian servant leaders for 55 years and they have been agents of good, not evil."

The school said that various online sources have misinterpreted and misrepresented founder Gordon Lindsay's statement, "every Christian should pray at least one violent prayer a day."

The school said Lindsay often shared this slogan privately and at public Christian gatherings.

"By 'violent prayer' he meant that a Christian's prayer-life should be intense, fervent, and passionate, not passive and lukewarm," Christ for the Nations Institute's statement reads.

Boelter arrested after 36-hour manhunt

After a manhunt that lasted over 36 hours, Boelter was taken into custody Sunday night after he was found in the woods near his home in Green Isle, in Sibley County, Minnesota. State Patrol Lt. Col. Jeremy Geiger said at a news conference that in the end, Boelter surrendered, crawling to officers to give himself up.

The search had been going on since early Saturday, when Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman, a Democrat, and her husband Mark were shot and killed in their Brooklyn Park home and state Sen. John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife Yvette were shot in their home in Champlin. Gov. Tim Walz said Sunday night that John Hoffman is out of his final surgery and is moving toward recovery and Yvette Hoffman is healing.

Authorities said Boelter impersonated police officers as he approached their homes and shot his victims.

Hennepin County court records show Boelter is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder.

Boelter's work history

It does not appear that Boelter pursued a career in ministry.

In a LinkedIn post last month, Boelter said he was "looking to get back into the U.S. Food Industry" after spending three years on projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo with a company where he has been listed as chief executive since 2021.

An archived version of the company's website, which is no longer active, described it as developing factories and training programs in the Congo.

In an undated video posted online, Boelter said that while working to develop projects in the Congo, he started working at Minnesota funeral homes "to help pay the bills."

A YouTube video streamed live in February 2023 shows Boelter preaching to a congregation in the Congo.

Boelter is listed as Director of Security Patrols on the website of Praetorian Guard Security Services, where his wife is named President and CEO. In a profile on the website of Minnesota Africans United, which is no longer active, he is also described as the company's CEO.

He previously worked as a general manager at a convenience store chain and at a food manufacturer, according to his LinkedIn profile. Boelter also worked as a general manager of a bakery in 2016, according to a Facebook post that year showing him posing with Cottage Grove police officers after delivering donuts as a gesture of appreciation.

Public Appointments

Boelter served on a state board with State Sen. John Hoffman, one of the victims injured in the attack, records show.

Boelter is listed as a former appointee to the Minnesota Governor's Workforce Development Council. He was first named by Gov. Mark Dayton in 2016 as a private sector representative, with a term running through mid-2018, later extended to 2019.

In 2019, Gov. Tim Walz appointed him to the Governor's Workforce Development Board as a business member, serving until January 2023, according to state records.