Uncertainty looms for North Texas Democrats amid Congressional map legal fight

There's a lot of uncertainty among some members of Congress in North Texas, particularly among Democrats. With five days to go before candidates can start filing their campaign paperwork for the upcoming March primary, the legal fight over the new Congressional maps is still unresolved.

A three-judge panel hasn't decided whether to throw out or uphold the newly drawn Congressional districts that Republicans approved, which will likely provide them with five additional seats in Texas.

Candidates await ruling as filing period approaches

While candidates can start filing their campaign paperwork this Saturday, the filing deadline is 30 days later on Monday, December 8. Those running for Congress are waiting for this ruling to decide what to do next.

"It creates a lot of uncertainty for both Republican and Democratic candidates trying to decide what to do," SMU Political Science Professor Matthew Wilson told CBS News Texas. "They don't know for sure what jurisdictions they would be running in. And in some cases, this outcome could dramatically affect the partisan and racial contours of given districts."

Until the judges rule whether to accept or reject the new Congressional districts, the issue of where to run remains up in the air for the three Democrats who represent North Texas in Congress now.

Key Texas Democratic leaders weigh their options

While both the 30th and 33rd Congressional Districts will remain held by Democrats, the 32nd District will likely become a Republican seat. If the maps are upheld, Congresswoman Julie Johnson of Farmers Branch, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett of Dallas, and former LULAC National President and Democratic State Representative Domingo Garcia have previously told CBS News Texas they're considering a run in the 33rd District. Congressman Marc Veasey of Fort Worth, who represents that district, hasn't said specifically where he will run. Crockett could also stay in the 30th District she represents now.

If the court throws out the new maps, the judges could tell the state to use the existing maps, or the judges could redraw the districts themselves.

The judges could also tell the legislature to redraw the maps, signaling there would have to be a special session. The case will likely be appealed directly to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Jasmine Crockett's U.S. Senate bid gaining momentum

There's also increasing talk that Crockett is considering joining the Democratic Primary for U.S. Senate. She leads one hypothetical primary poll.

"So certainly a Democratic base that is looking for an aggressive, in-your-face fighter may well be drawn to Jasmine Crockett," Wilson said. "Winning the Democratic primary is all well and good. Winning the actual seat is a heavier lift, and I think that's what she's wrestling with right now."

Crockett has told CBS News Texas that she is looking for data that will show she can expand the electorate enough to win a general election. The Republican incumbent, Senator John Cornyn, is facing a tough primary challenge by Attorney General Ken Paxton and Houston Congressman Wesley Hunt.

