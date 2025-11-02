Democrats Colin Allred, James Talarico tout endorsements as Jasmine Crockett eyes Texas Senate race

Campaign endorsements are coming in for two Democrats hoping to unseat Republican incumbent U.S. Senator John Cornyn.

Fort Worth Congressman Marc Veasey is endorsing former Congressman Colin Allred of Dallas in his bid for the U.S. Senate seat.

Watch Jack Fink's interview with Colin Allred here:

State Rep. James Talarico of Austin announced that more than 100 people have endorsed him, including Democratic Congresswoman Julie Johnson of Farmers Branch, who succeeded Allred in the House.

"We've earned the support of public officials all over the state of Texas, from El Paso to Beaumont, from our biggest cities to our smallest towns. Elected officials and community leaders are uniting to take on this broken political system and finally create a Texas that works for regular working people," Talarico said.

However, two people on the list reportedly have said they did not endorse Talarico. A campaign spokesman reportedly said the names were added accidentally.

"I'm honored to have the support of folks who I think know that I'm the strongest candidate to run in and win a general election. I think this election is too important and there's too much at stake," Allred said. "I think the folks who are supporting me recognize that we have to make sure that we build a strong ticket, that we have a strong candidate."

Watch Jack Fink's interview with Rep. James Talarico here:

The endorsements come amid talk that U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Dallas may jump into the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Texas.

Could Crockett join the race?

Crockett said the deciding factor in whether she runs for the seat is how well she does in polling, not only to win the Democratic primary but also the general election. Crockett's supporters have been conducting text polls on her behalf to determine whether she could win.

She has also come out on top in one hypothetical poll. She said she would have to expand the electorate — an uphill climb for Democrats in Texas who have not won a statewide race in more than 30 years.

Tararico said he thinks competition is good in politics, business, sports and in elections when asked about the potential of Crockett to enter the Senate race.

"It makes all of us stronger. So, I welcome more competition in this primary," Talarico said. "I think it's a good thing for this movement that's trying to change the politics of our state and end one-party rule."

"I've got a lot of respect for Jasmine. She's a friend, and she's certainly a fighter for her constituents and I certainly appreciate that as somebody who's from Dallas," Allred said.

Allred said he is focused on the real opponents, which are not other Democrats.

"It's someone like John Cornyn, who's been in Washington for two decades doing nothing for working Texans," Allred said. "Someone like Ken Paxton, who is basically historically corrupt, and who's shown that he cannot represent us."

The winner of the Republican and Democratic primaries will face each other in November 2026.