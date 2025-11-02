Texas Democrats await court ruling on redistricting before filing for 2026 races

With less than one week before candidates can begin filing their campaign paperwork, a panel of three federal judges in El Paso has yet to issue a ruling on whether to uphold the newly approved Texas congressional maps for the 2026 elections.

The judges held a 10-day hearing in October to determine whether the state will use the newly drawn district maps or revert to the existing 2021 maps. Potential candidates are awaiting the decision to know which districts they will run in so they can file with their political parties and the Texas Secretary of State's Office. The filing period to have names placed on the ballot closes Dec. 8.

Once the judges issue their ruling, the case is expected to be appealed directly to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Redistricting battle heads to court

The Texas Legislature approved the new maps during a special session this summer. In an effort to block the redistricting, House Democrats left the state for nearly two weeks. When the session reconvened Aug. 23, Republicans passed the maps, reshaping districts in a way that could give them five additional congressional seats.

Democrats, along with several organizations, including the NAACP and LULAC, filed suit against the state, alleging the new maps were racially gerrymandered. Republicans have denied the claim, saying race was not a factor—only partisan considerations.

North Texas Democrats weigh options

In North Texas, three Democrats currently serve in Congress: Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Dallas in the 30th District, Rep. Julie Johnson of Farmers Branch in the 32nd, and Rep. Marc Veasey of Fort Worth in the 33rd. All three have said they plan to run for re-election.

Under the proposed 2025 maps, North Texas would have two Democratic-majority districts, while the 32nd would shift to a Republican-majority. Johnson has said she will run in the 33rd District. Veasey has said he will run for Congress but hasn't specified which district. Crockett has said she will run in her current district or move to the 33rd, where her residence would fall under the new maps.

Former Democratic state Rep. Domingo Garcia, immediate past president of LULAC National, has formed an exploratory committee to run in the 33rd District if the new maps are upheld.

Republicans eye 32nd District seat

Several Republicans have announced campaigns for the 32nd District, which stretches from Dallas County to East Texas. State Rep. Katrina Pierson of Rockwall has said she is considering entering the primary.

Senate race tops 2026 ballot

While congressional races are drawing attention, the U.S. Senate race is expected to be the marquee contest in 2026. Incumbent Sen. John Cornyn faces primary challenges from Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt of Houston.

Former U.S. Rep. Colin Allred of Dallas and state Rep. James Talarico of Austin are running in the Democratic primary for Senate.

Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick are also up for re-election. State Rep. Gina Hinojosa of Austin and Andrew White, who ran for governor in 2018, are running in the Democratic primary for governor. Democratic state Rep. Vikki Goodwin is running for lieutenant governor.

Multiple Republicans and Democrats are also competing in primaries for the open attorney general seat, now that Paxton is running for Senate.