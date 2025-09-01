Domingo Garcia, former LULAC national president, forms exploratory committee to run for Congress in Dallas under new maps signed into Texas law

A local and national leader of the Hispanic community, Domingo Garcia, said he may run for Congress in North Texas.

"We're looking at it," the former Dallas City Council Member, Mayor Pro Tem, and Democratic State Representative, who also recently served as National President of the League of United Latin American Citizens, said.

Garcia said he may enter the race for the newly drawn 33rd Congressional District in Dallas.

"I'm setting up an exploratory committee to look at running if the maps stay as they are," Garcia said during an interview at the AFL-CIO Labor Day Breakfast on Monday morning.

Garcia and other Democrats are fighting back in court to prevent the new Congressional maps that Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law from being implemented. The maps will likely give Republicans five new Congressional seats at the expense of Democrats.

In North Texas, there are now three Democrats who represent North Texas, but that will likely drop to two under the new maps because only the 30th and 33rd Congressional Districts will have a majority of Democrats. The 32nd Congressional District, which now has a Democratic majority, will have a majority of Republicans under the new maps.

The 33rd Congressional District is receiving a lot of attention from Democrats, and the party's primary for this seat could become crowded.

Currently, it is in both Tarrant and Dallas counties and represented by Democrat Marc Veasey of Fort Worth. But under the new map, the district is only in Dallas County, which would include parts already in Veasey's district. The seat will now have a majority of Hispanics. Garcia explained why he's considering a run.

"We've never had a Hispanic represent Dallas County in Congress, or North Texas for that matter," said Garcia. "If the maps stay as is, then the 33rd basically becomes an open Congressional seat. Julie Johnson doesn't live in the district, Marc Veasey doesn't live in the district, I live in the district. I represented it as a council member, as Mayor Pro Tem, and as State Representative. I know what Oak Cliff and West Dallas need."

Other Democrats are looking at the 33rd Congressional District, too, including Veasey and Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, whose home is now in the new 33rd. She has represented the neighboring 30th Congressional District since 2023, and last month, Crockett told CBS News Texas that she is considering running in either the 33rd or 30th Districts.

Congresswoman Julie Johnson, who represents the 32nd Congressional District now, which includes Dallas County, is also eyeing a run in the 33rd District. That's because under the new maps, the 32nd District will become a Republican majority and extend to East Texas. She told CBS News Texas on Monday that many of the people in the new 33rd, are in her current district.

"I represent the largest stake of the new seat," said Johnson. "I've spoken with Marc. He's trying to figure out what he's going to do. If he chooses not to run for 33, because his main base of support is in Fort Worth and that's no longer part of this, then I'm definitely going to run for 33. But if he chooses to run for 33, I've already made a personal decision that I'm not going to primary Marc Veasey."

Veasey told CBS News Texas last week that he's in a holding pattern.

"I'm not ready to come right out and say anything right now," Veasey said. "Just, I think it's too early, and I've just been really urging everyone in the delegation to let's just wait and see."

Veasey said he believes the legal battle over the new maps could delay the March 3 primary.

The three members of Congress have said that if the new maps are overturned and the current maps remain in place, then they will stay in their Congressional Districts.

Veasey, Johnson, Crockett, and Garcia have all said they believe the new maps violate the Voting Rights Act, and they hope they will be overturned by the courts. Republicans say they remain confident, though the maps will be upheld by the courts.

Abraham George, Chairman of the Texas GOP, told CBS News Texas, "I don't think the Republican Party is concerned, I don't think the Governor is concerned about it either."

George said Republicans are getting more excited about the newly drawn 32nd Congressional District.

"As far as I know, there are three that have announced [their campaigns]," said George. "I'm pretty sure there's going to be another three or four or five over the next few weeks. It's an open primary for all of us, and so we'll be looking forward to it."

Between October 1 and 10, a three-judge panel at the Federal Court in El Paso will hold a hearing to determine if the maps are legal or violate the law. A ruling will likely come shortly after that.

Watch Eye On Politics at 7:30 Sunday morning on CBS News Texas on air and streaming.