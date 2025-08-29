A timeline of Micah Parsons' trade from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers

A timeline of the Micah Parsons trade to the Green Bay Packers

It's official: the Dallas Cowboys traded star pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, the team confirmed on Thursday.

The Cowboys will reportedly receive two first-round picks in exchange for Parsons.

Parsons said in a statement that it was a sad day and that he never wanted this chapter of his life to end; however, "not everything was under my control," and he claims he never asked for anything more than fairness, only that the person he trusted to negotiate his contract be part of the process.

The events leading up to the trade showed promise of Parsons' return to the field in blue and silver, until it didn't.

What happened leading up to the Micah Parsons trade?

Aug. 1: Parsons publicly requests a trade.

In a post to his X account on Aug. 1, Parsons said he personally submitted his trade request to Cowboys executive vice president and CEO Stephen Jones.

"I no longer want to be held to close door [sic] negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization our fans and my teammates," Parsons wrote.

Parsons wrote that he wanted to sign a contract extension as soon as he was eligible, following the 2023-24 season, but the team did not want to negotiate.

Aug. 2: Cowboys president and GM Jerry Jones said he isn't going to trade Parsons, and told fans, "don't lose any sleep over it."

Jones cited previous contract disputes with QB Dak Prescott and Ceedee Lamb when asked about Parsons' contract.

"I paid a big price for [Lamb], anyone that says I'm not interested in financially rewarding my players hadn't been looking at the tea leaves," he said.

Aug. 7: Parsons misses practice at training camp for the first time, citing back tightness.

Aug. 8: Prescott said he remains positive Parsons will stay with the team.

Having dealt with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in multiple rounds of high-profile contract negotiations, quarterback Dak Prescott has played the proverbial game and lived to tell about it.

His own experience is why Prescott said he was confident that star defensive end Micah Parsons will be a Cowboy for this season and beyond, despite publicly asking to be traded.

"And I can say it from experience, that it's just frustrating, and I hate that he's going through it," Prescott said. "But, as I've told him, keep handling things the way that you are, and I believe he should be paid."

Aug. 13: Jones said "nothing" is preventing contract talks with Parsons and that they still hadn't discussed a new deal.

Aug. 21: Parsons removes "Dallas Cowboys" from social media bios.

Starting with his X account, Micah removed the Cowboys from his bio and replaced it with the phrase "TBD," and replaced his profile photo with a bible verse. On Micah's personal Instagram account, he also removed the team from his bio.

Aug. 22: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he expects Parsons to play in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Aug. 28: Cowboys officially trade Parsons to the Packers, agreeing to a 4-year, $188 million contract.