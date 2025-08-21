Micah Parsons removes Cowboys from social media bios

The latest turn of events between Micah Parsons and Jerry Jones took an unexpected turn as Parsons made some changes to his personal social media accounts Thursday night.

Starting with his X account, Micah removed the Cowboys from his bio and replaced the phrase "TBD", and replaced his profile photo with a bible verse. On Micah's personal Instagram account, he also removed the team from his bio.

These moves from the Cowboys' star pass rusher came hours after Michael Irvin dropped his latest podcast with a nearly hour-long interview with Jerry Jones.

Responding to the Micah Contract extension question from Irvin, Jerry stated, "We really have three years to work this out."

Parsons demands trade from the Cowboys

At the start of August, the contract dispute between the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons came to a head, with the star pass rusher demanding a trade.

In a post to his X, Parsons said he has personally submitted his trade request to Cowboys executive vice president and CEO Stephen Jones.

"I no longer want to be held to close-door [sic] negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization our fans and my teammates," Parsons wrote.

Parsons wrote that he wanted to sign a contract extension as soon as he was eligible, following the 2023-24 season, but the team did not want to negotiate.

Parsons' references to "shots" taken at him in the media could refer to comments Jerry Jones made in July.

Jerry Jones on Parsons deal

In a news conference at the start of training camp, Jones answered a question about the lack of progress toward an extension by appearing to cite Parsons' injury history as a reason for the delay.

During Cowboys Training Camp, Jones spoke to reporters following a joint practice between the Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams, days after Parsons took to social media amid the breakdown in negotiating a contract extension.

Dak weighs in on Parsons' dilemma

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has shown confidence that Parsons will continue to be a Cowboy this season and beyond, despite publicly asking to be traded.

"I think if I wouldn't have been in his shoes and have watched other guys be in his shoes and get rewarded, maybe," Prescott remarked. "But I feel like it was last year, I've got faith in Jones and the team, as I do in Micah and his team. So that's who I am, and that's what I'm going to continue to believe and be optimistic. And 11's a Cowboy."

Having been where Parsons is now, Prescott hopes there will be a resolution soon that pleases both sides.

"And I can say it from experience, that it's just frustrating, and I hate that he's going through it," Prescott said. "But, as I've told him, keep handling things the way that you are, and I believe he should be paid."