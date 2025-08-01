Micah Parsons' relationship with the Dallas Cowboys "deteriorating" amid contract talks, report says

The contract dispute between the Dallas Cowboys and star pass rusher Micah Parsons could result in Parsons leaving the team, according to an article published Friday morning in the New York Times.

The Athletic, the Times' sports platform, reported, citing sources, that Parsons is "considering drastic measures, which could include a trade request or even a declaration that he is severing his relationship with the team."

Parsons is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract and has been one of the best at his position in the NFL since he was drafted in 2020. Parsons has said he is expecting a big payday, and he will most likely get it, whether with the Cowboys or another team if he reaches free agency.

Last month, another elite pass rusher, Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt, signed a 3-year, $123 million contract, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. Earlier this year, the Browns' Myles Garrett signed a 4-year, $160M deal, making him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history until the Watt contract.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones addressed the Parsons contract situation during a news conference at the start of training camp, appearing to cite Parsons' injury history as a reason for the delay.

After a training camp session last month, CBS Sports Texas' Bill Jones asked Parsons whether he believed the organization wants to get a deal done.

"Honestly, it really don't matter," Parsons said. "I have been pretty consistent. If they don't want me here, they don't want me here. I'll go about my business. I understand the nature of the business. Like I said, as long as I'm here under contract, I'm going to do what I have to do to perform at the highest level. If this is the end, this is the end."