Micah Parsons' trade gets stormy reception from fans

Fans at The Star in Frisco watched as storm clouds moved into the Dallas Cowboys-themed area on Thursday. Metaphorically and internally, the thunder, lightning, and rain flowed in as an example of their reaction to Micah Parsons' trade to the Green Bay Packers.

"Jerry made it seem like he was worth keeping and that he wasn't going nowhere," Tashailah Brown said.

Brown is devastated because one of her favorite players will leave North Texas' iconic Cowboys to become a rival "Cheesehead."

"I told them in the car, I said, 'y'all want to see me cry? Because I want to cry,'" she said. "Like, I'm upset. That's one of my favorite players."

Chris Montgomery wants to know "why," he said. Why would owner Jerry Jones do this?

"You just paid all that money to get the offense good, and then you trade away your best player," Montgomery said. "All the money to get your offense good, you trade away everybody. It don't make sense."

The storm over Frisco was forecasted, as many could see the impasse with Jones and Parsons was starting to feel unresolvable. Fans during preseason games kept shouting to CBS News Texas, "Sign Micah," as a message to Jones.

Jones said in a news conference that his team tried to give Parsons a deal to ensure he remained a Dallas Cowboy. The point of no return has arrived.

"He wasn't asking for the whole bank. He was just asking to be compensated for what he has produced thus far and his potential to produce in the future," Anthony Turner said.

Even a Pittsburgh Steelers fan said he doesn't hate the Cowboys, but doesn't understand this decision.

"You draft the guy for him to become one of the best players in the league, and then you don't pay him? That's typical Jerry Jones. It's just stupid," he said.