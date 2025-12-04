Cold Thursday ahead in North Texas with light breeze and drizzle

Hit-or-miss showers, along with drizzle at times, are in the forecast for North Texas on Thursday.

Expect much cooler temperatures, with highs staying steady in the mid-40s. Wintry precipitation isn't expected, as temperatures stay above freezing. Winds will stay breezy between 10-15 mph, which will make temperatures feel more like the 30s.

CBS News Texas

Looking ahead to Friday, North Texas will start to warm back up but still stay below average with temperatures in the 50s. The day will start off cloudy, but there should be some peaks of sunshine later in the afternoon.

The weekend is looking beautiful with sunshine and a few clouds, along with highs in the 50s and 60s. A cold front moves through late Saturday into Sunday, but we will stay dry. Next week, temperatures climb well above average with a chance to hit 70 degrees on Wednesday.