Bill requiring Ten Commandments to be displayed in Texas public school classrooms advances in Texas Legislature

The Ten Commandments will have to be shown in each public school classroom in Texas under a new bill that is making its way to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk.

On Monday, the Texas House gave final passage to Senate Bill 10, changing from the version previously passed by the Senate. Under the House amendment, the state, not school districts, will be responsible for covering legal defense costs if a district is sued over the law.

CBS News Texas reached out to the office of Sen. Phil King, R-Weatherford, the bill's author, to ask whether he will accept the change or if both chambers will need to negotiate further.

Under the legislation, schools may accept donated posters or use district funds to comply. The law is set to take effect at the beginning of the 2025-26 school year. Rep. Candy Noble, R-Lucas, who carried the bill in the House, said, "Nothing is more deep-rooted in the fabric of our American tradition of education than the Ten Commandments. The way we treat others as a society comes from the principles found in the Ten Commandments."

Opponents, including Rep. Vikki Goodwin, D-Austin, argue the bill violates the separation of church and state.

"I just think if I were giving a speech, I would say it just seems like we're trampling over the freedom of religion by passing your bill," Goodwin said.

Also headed to Gov. Abbott's desk is Senate Bill 835, which passed unanimously in the House on Monday morning. The bill bans the use of non-disclosure agreements in civil settlements involving sexual assault victims. Among its supporters is Cindy Clemishire, who has accused former Gateway Church Senior Pastor Robert Morris of sexually abusing her decades ago. The Texas Senate also approved the bill unanimously earlier this month.

Lawmakers also approved a bill on Sunday that would ban THC. The legislation now heads to the governor, and unless he vetoes it, the measure would effectively eliminate the $8 billion hemp industry in Texas.

