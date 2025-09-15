Texas Sen. Ted Cruz says he was "erasing evil" by painting over Charlie Kirk graffiti on Houston freeway

Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz took matters into his own hands this past weekend as he personally worked to remove offensive graffiti about Charlie Kirk on a Houston freeway.

On Sunday, Cruz shared on his social media pages, including X, how he was painting over graffiti that read "F*** Charlie Kirk" on 59 Freeway.

The senator said the Texas Department of Transportation was notified and that the department will also help remove it.

In the meantime, Cruz said he was "erasing evil" by painting over it.

"Texans don't have to look at this hateful garbage anymore," Cruz added.

Charlie Kirk's assassination at a Utah university event

Kirk, a conservative activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot on Sept. 10, while speaking at a campus event at Utah Valley University.

The 22-year-old suspect, identified as Tyler Robinson, was taken into custody. Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the assassination. Robinson is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

Texas educators to be investigated over social media posts

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding social media posts concerning Kirk's death. And some Texas educators have found themselves in hot water too.

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said the Texas Education Agency is investigating employees who posted or shared "reprehensible or inappropriate" content in the wake of Kirk's death.