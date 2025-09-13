Texas educators to be investigated over social media posts after Charlie Kirk assassination, says TEA

Some Texas educators could face disciplinary action over social media posts deemed inappropriate following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

In correspondence with public school superintendents, Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said the agency is investigating employees who posted or shared "reprehensible or inappropriate" content in the wake of Kirk's death.

Kirk, a conservative activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot on Wednesday while speaking at a campus event in Utah.

Free speech doesn't excuse violence

While Morath acknowledged the importance of free speech, he said it does not justify celebrating or promoting violence, expressing personal sympathy, and calling the Kirk situation "heartbreaking."

"While the exercise of free speech is a fundamental right we are all blessed to share, it does not give carte blanche authority to celebrate or sow violence against those that share differing beliefs and perspectives," Morath said.

TEA reviewing each case individually

Morath said documentation of such posts will be referred to the TEA's Educator Investigations Division for review, noting the content may violate the Educators' Code of Ethics.

Each case, he added, will be reviewed individually to determine whether disciplinary action is warranted.

Morath noted that Kirk was a husband and father. He urged superintendents to report any additional incidents through the TEA's Misconduct Reporting Portal.

Districts take action across Texas

Morath also praised districts that have already taken swift action and reiterated the importance of respect as a core educational value.

Incidents have been reported in several districts across Texas. In Abilene Wylie ISD, a teacher and a band director resigned. In Klein ISD, near Houston, a staff member was fired. Goose Creek CISD in the Baytown area condemned a teacher's post, while Pasadena ISD reported that an employee made "inappropriate and insensitive" remarks.

"These educators' comments do not reflect the vast majority of Texas teachers who are dedicated practitioners that work diligently to serve the more than 5.5 million impressionable young minds in our classrooms," Morath said.

Kirk shot during campus event

Kirk, a conservative activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was assassinated on Wednesday while speaking at an outdoor "Prove Me Wrong" event at Utah Valley University. He was shot in the neck around 12:23 p.m. local time while addressing a large crowd. Eyewitnesses and video footage confirmed a chaotic scene, with Kirk bleeding heavily before being rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Shooter identified, arrested by police

Authorities identified 22-year-old Tyler Robinson as the suspect and arrested him after a manhunt. Surveillance footage showed a figure fleeing from the roof of the Losee Center, where investigators believe the shot was fired using a scoped Mauser Model 98 rifle. Robinson was charged with aggravated murder and other felonies. A probable cause statement detailed how Robinson's father recognized him from released images and confronted him, leading to his arrest.

Kirk remembered as family man

Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, vowed to continue his work, calling him a devoted husband and father of two. She said the movement he built "will not die." The assassination drew widespread condemnation from across the political spectrum, including statements from President Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Kirk, 31, was a prominent figure in conservative youth politics and had been instrumental in mobilizing young voters for Trump's campaigns.