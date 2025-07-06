T.D. Jakes steps down as Dallas megachurch senior pastor, installs son-in-law, daughter as co-senior pastors

It's the end of one era, and the start of another at the Potter's House in Dallas. Sunday, Bishop T.D. Jakes officially installed his son-in-law, Toure Roberts and his daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts, as co-senior pastors.

Earlier this year, T.D. Jakes announced he is stepping down from his role as senior pastor of the Dallas megachurch, a position he's held for 30 years.

T.D. Jakes will continue in his role as chairman of the T.D. Jakes Foundation.

T.D. Jakes' 2024 "health incident"

In November 2024, Jakes suffered a heart attack during a morning service at Potter's House, which was captured live on video. It was questioned whether he'd return.

"I cannot afford, especially after November, to risk something happening to me, and you be sheep without a shepherd," T.D. Jakes previously said.

A spokesperson for the Potter's House told CBS News Texas that the plan for Sarah Jakes Roberts to take over has been in the works for years.

Who is Bishop T.D. Jakes?

Jakes founded the non-denominational, multi-cultural church in South Dallas in 1996. It now has surpassed 30,000 members and has expanded across North Dallas, Fort Worth, and Denver. According to its website, the Potter's House is consistently ranked as one of the largest and most influential churches in the nation.

Jakes is not only a world-renowned faith leader, but he also heads TDJ Enterprises, which is known for producing both motion pictures and book publishing. He is the leader of the T.D. Jakes Foundation -- which promotes community outreach to improve education and housing.