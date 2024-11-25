Bishop T.D. Jakes recovering after "health incident" caught on video during Sunday sermon

DALLAS — Texas megachurch pastor Bishop T.D. Jakes remains in seclusion Monday after cameras captured his "health incident" during a morning service at his famed Potter's House Church on Sunday.

That incident was seen around the world.

There was a rush to assist Jakes when he appeared to tremble and shake an hour into the sermon. The statement from the Potter's House said Jakes received medical attention and was stable and under medical care.

Church representatives reiterated Monday that what happened to Jake was a "slight health incident." But precisely what the pastor was facing has not been detailed.

His daughter and son-in-law's statement late Sunday night offered a glimpse of the incident.

"Obviously today could've been a tragic day, but it wasn't by the mercy of god by the grace of God, the bishop is doing well, recovering, under well medical care," son-in-law Toure Roberts said in an Instagram video. "He's strong. We really can't thank you enough for your prayers for all your kind words."

Who is Bishop T.D. Jakes

Jakes is not only a world-known faith leader, he heads TDJ Enterprises, known for producing motion pictures and book publishing, and the TD Jakes Foundation, community outreach to improve education and housing.

His faith centerpiece is at The Potter's House. When will he go back to leading his congregation? The answer is still unknown.