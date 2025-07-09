Blue Alert issued for ex-Marine reservist connected to ICE facility ambush that wounded North Texas officer

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Blue Alert on Wednesday for 32-year-old Benjamin Hanil Song, who is wanted in connection with a July 4 ambush that left a police officer wounded outside an ICE detention facility in Alvarado.

Song, a former U.S. Marine Corps reservist, is the 12th person charged in the incident, which occurred around 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Prairieland Detention Center.

A Blue Alert in Texas is a public safety notification issued by DPS to help locate and apprehend individuals who have seriously injured or killed a law enforcement officer and are believed to pose an ongoing threat to public safety or other officers.

Song remains at large

Now considered armed and dangerous, Song fled the scene and remains at large. He faces three counts of attempted murder of federal agents and three counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

"Though Song escaped the scene by hiding overnight, he will be relentlessly pursued until he is in custody," said Nancy E. Larson, acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

Benjamin Hanil Song, 32, is wanted in connection with a July 4 ambush that left a police officer wounded outside an ICE detention facility in Alvarado. FBI

Coordinated attack with military-style gear

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Song allegedly purchased four firearms used in the attack, including AR-style rifles. He and 10 others wore black military-style clothing, launched fireworks at the facility, and vandalized vehicles and a guard post.

An Alvarado police officer was shot in the neck upon arrival, while another attacker fired 20 to 30 rounds at unarmed correctional officers. One rifle was equipped with a binary trigger for rapid fire. Additional weapons were recovered from vehicles and homes.

Phone tracked, vehicle found

Investigators tracked Song's phone near the facility through July 5. A vehicle linked to Song was later found near another suspect's residence.

Eleven suspects, including Song, face three counts of attempted murder of a federal officer and three counts of discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence. Those charged include Cameron Arnold, Savannah Batten, Nathan Baumann, Zachary Evetts, Joy Gibson, Bradford Morris, Maricela Rueda, Seth Sikes, Elizabeth Soto and Ines Soto.

Each faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison.

Twelfth suspect charged with obstruction

A 12th suspect has been charged with obstruction of justice and conspiracy to conceal and destroy evidence related to the ambush. That individual faces up to 10 years in prison.

Larson said the suspects used graffiti to lure ICE corrections officers outside the facility.

Ambush tactics and sniper fire

"The graffiti had such words as 'traitor,' 'ICE pig,' and other profanity," Larson said. "Then there was a 911 call from the facility. Two unarmed corrections officers went outside to speak with the vandals. One of the gunmen signaled using a flashlight to the vandals."

Larson said the gunman who shot the responding officer was positioned in the woods, separate from the vandals. "When the Alvarado officer arrived, the assailant who was positioned in the woods shot him in the neck area," she said.

"Another assailant who was across the street, nowhere near the corrections officers, shot 20 to 30 rounds at these unarmed corrections officers," Larson added.

Suspects caught with weapons, radios

After the suspects fled, Johnson County sheriff's deputies stopped seven individuals. Some wore body armor, others were covered in mud, and several were armed or carrying two-way radios, Larson said.

Investigators also recovered a flag reading "Resist fascism, fight oligarchy" and fliers with slogans such as "Fight ICE terror with class war" and "Free all political prisoners."

Faraday bags, tactical gear recovered

Authorities found Faraday bags—used to block electromagnetic signals—along with masks, goggles, tactical gloves, more body armor, nine additional weapons, spray paint, fireworks and insurrectionist materials during searches over the weekend.

"This incident highlights the dangers that local law enforcement face on a daily basis, and the charges announced reflect the seriousness of the crimes," said Joe Rothrock, special agent in charge of the FBI's Dallas field office.

Reward offered for Song's arrest

The investigation is being led by the FBI Dallas field office, with assistance from ICE's Enforcement and Removal Office, Homeland Security Investigations, ATF, Texas DPS, Alvarado Police Department and the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to Song's arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at fbi.gov/prairieland.