Officials give update after North Texas police officer shot in neck outside ICE facility

Officials gave an update Monday evening after a police officer was injured in a shooting at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Alvarado, Texas, in the late-night hours of the Fourth of July.

Officials said Monday that it was a planned ambush, designed to draw ICE personnel outside the facility.

Officer shot when ICE facility ambushed on Fourth of July

Just before 11 p.m., the Alvarado Police Department said it was called to the 1200 block of Sunflower Lane, outside the ICE Prairieland Detention Facility, on a report of a suspicious person. When officers arrived, they saw a person who appeared to be carrying a firearm, according to a news release.

Alvarado police said that when one of the first responding officers tried to engage with the person, an unknown number of suspects opened fire. At least one bullet struck an officer in the neck, police said.

The injured officer was flown from the scene to a Fort Worth hospital, was treated and later released, Alvarado police said.

According to Alvarado police, several armed suspects were taken into custody after trying to flee the scene.