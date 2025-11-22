Watch CBS News
Strong to severe storms and flooding possible after cold front arrives into North Texas

Lauren Bostwick
Meteorologist Lauren Bostwick
A cold front moved through Friday night, ushering a cooler airmass into North Texas. Saturday will be seasonal, with highs in the mid-60s, winds from the northwest at 5-10 mph, and just a few high clouds in the sky.

thumbnail-today-5-panel-daypart.png

Sunday will start pleasantly for churchgoers and those running errands in the morning and early afternoon. Lows will be a crisp 48 degrees in DFW around 7 a.m. 

All eyes are to the sky for those to the west of I-35 during the late afternoon Sunday. Isolated storms are expected to pop up, and some may even reach the low-end severe criteria.

Overnight, more storms will amplify, and intense rainfall rates will be expected through Monday morning and afternoon.

Accumulation of 1-3 inches with some localized heavier totals will be expected. Hence, there is a heightened flooding threat. Please remember to turn around if there are flooded roadways.

severe-threat-2023.png

By Monday night, conditions will be clear for the rest of the week. A cold front will pass through Tuesday night into Wednesday, cooling temperatures by 10 degrees the next day. The forecast for Thanksgiving doesn't look fowl. Sunny skies and a high of 61 degrees, enjoy. 

am-7-day-18.png

