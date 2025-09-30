Stretch of hot temperatures continue in North Texas

It is a hot end to the month of September. Most days have been above average temperature-wise and that trend is looking to continue starting in October.

Tuesday morning was mild; temperatures will continue to climb in the mid-80s by lunch and a high in the upper 80s and lower 90s across North Texas by the late afternoon.

The system that moved over the region this morning, bringing cloudy skies, is now pushing eastward. Dry air is currently filtering in behind it, meaning sunny skies are expected for the rest of the day.

Tomorrow is the first day of October and it won't feel like fall at all with sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees. Humidity levels will stay mild until the start of next week. A southeasterly wind will gradually pump up the low-level moisture content this weekend, causing it to feel hot and sticky by next Monday.

The dry, sunny, and hot forecast will linger throughout this next week and potentially the next week as a mid-level ridge strengthens. There are no significant chances of rain in the forecast as of now.