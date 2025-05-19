Severe storm damage prompts Gordon ISD school closure on Monday

A rural North Texas school district canceled classes on Monday after a night of severe storms.

Gordon ISD, located in Palo Pinto County, had extensive damage to school property and asked staff and students to stay off campus while emergency crews and insurance adjusters investigate.

There was also no power in the City of Gordon as several light poles and power lines were down.

A CBS News Texas crew in Gordon Monday morning reported a building that appeared to belong to the school was missing its roof and its walls were ripped off. Bleachers at the school's baseball field were also mangled.

Mangled bleachers seen in Gordon, Texas following a night of severe storms that prompted Gordon ISD to cancel school. CBS News Texas

According to Gordon ISD, no life-threatening injuries were reported.

"We can't thank you enough for the outpouring of love," a post on Gordon ISD's Facebook page read.

"While we are devastated, we are Gordon strong," the post continued. "We will get through this. Sending our prayers and love to each and every one in our community!"

Gordon ISD has one school campus, located in the central part of town. Gordon is about 67 miles west of Fort Worth.

Severe storms rip across North Texas on May 18

Multiple funnel clouds were spotted by CBS News Texas Storm Chaser Jason McLaughlin in Palo Pinto County Sunday evening. A tornado was confirmed over Strawn, about 8 miles west of Gordon.

A tornado hasn't been confirmed in Gordon.