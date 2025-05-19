Watch CBS News
Severe storm damage prompts Gordon ISD school closure on Monday

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Julia Falcon

CBS Texas

Palo Pinto County school closed after storm damage
Palo Pinto County school closed after storm damage 01:57

A rural North Texas school district canceled classes on Monday after a night of severe storms

Gordon ISD, located in Palo Pinto County, had extensive damage to school property and asked staff and students to stay off campus while emergency crews and insurance adjusters investigate.

There was also no power in the City of Gordon as several light poles and power lines were down. 

A CBS News Texas crew in Gordon Monday morning reported a building that appeared to belong to the school was missing its roof and its walls were ripped off. Bleachers at the school's baseball field were also mangled.

07961600a65c284576e28f30f8e43cb3.jpg
Mangled bleachers seen in Gordon, Texas following a night of severe storms that prompted Gordon ISD to cancel school.  CBS News Texas

According to Gordon ISD, no life-threatening injuries were reported.

"We can't thank you enough for the outpouring of love," a post on Gordon ISD's Facebook page read.

"While we are devastated, we are Gordon strong," the post continued. "We will get through this. Sending our prayers and love to each and every one in our community!"

Gordon ISD has one school campus, located in the central part of town. Gordon is about 67 miles west of Fort Worth.

Severe storms rip across North Texas on May 18

Multiple funnel clouds were spotted by CBS News Texas Storm Chaser Jason McLaughlin in Palo Pinto County Sunday evening. A tornado was confirmed over Strawn, about 8 miles west of Gordon. 

A tornado hasn't been confirmed in Gordon.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

