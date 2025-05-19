Residents begin recovery efforts as Palo Pinto County reels from tornado damage

Community comes together to clean up after storms, tornadoes hit North Texas

The town of Gordon, located in southern Palo Pinto County, is picking up the pieces after multiple tornadoes ripped through the area Sunday night, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

An EF-1 tornado was confirmed in and near Gordon, according to the National Weather Service. Peak winds reached 105 mph.

According to the Palo Pinto County Emergency Manager, 31 homes were damaged in the storm, including one that was completely destroyed.

"Next thing we know, the front door opened, glass shattered everywhere, the rain came in," said Alicia McCauley, who huddled with her family inside their Gordon home when the storm passed over. "We started just praying and praying, saying, 'God help us,' because it was insane. It's something I would never want to wish on anybody. It was scary."

No one was killed, but there were a few minor injuries. A family that went to the hospital for treatment has since been released.

"We're thankful to be alive, McCauley said. "That's the main thing."

McCauley said the pressure during the storm was so intense it gave her a headache.

"I don't want to do it again," she said. "I don't want to go through it again, that's for sure."

Tamber Dixon, another resident, echoed the sentiment.

"Oh, it was roaring," she said of the storm. "One went by—a big old roar—and then another came on the other side. I just sat there and prayed. Nothing we could do but pray."

Despite their losses, residents remain grateful and determined to rebuild.

"I feel blessed," Dixon said. "I have everything."

Volunteers jumped in Monday morning, working nonstop by cutting up fallen trees, clearing debris, and hauling broken pieces of roofs and buildings off homes.

"All these people, they just loaded up their tractors and trailers and skid steers and came over and started working," said Michael McCoy, whose portable structure business was destroyed. "They said, 'Point me a direction.'"

His wife, Martha McCoy, added, "And the women who didn't know what to do went to cook food and are bringing lunch, water, and Gatorade to everybody."

Only the McCoys' office and one RV were left standing.

The Red Cross is on the ground distributing supplies, but there's no need for a temporary shelter at this point. Neighbors have also set up a place to provide food and water.

"Everybody out here is great people," Martha McCoy said. "We couldn't ask for anything better."

Recovery will likely take weeks, but the people of Gordon say they're ready to face it together.