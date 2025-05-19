1 tornado touched down near Gordon, Texas during night of severe storms, National Weather Service says

Storm surveys are underway following a night of severe weather across North Texas.

As of Monday afternoon, at least one tornado has been confirmed near the City of Gordon, located about 66 miles west of Fort Worth. Gordon ISD canceled classes for the week due to extensive damage on campus from the storms.

The tornado, an EF-1, had winds reach up to 105 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said other storm tracks and locations are still being assessed.

Severe storms could return Tuesday afternoon, evening

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has highlighted an enhanced risk, level 3 out of 5, for severe storms Monday afternoon and evening. It covers all of North Texas.

All modes of severe weather are possible; however, due to the environmental factors, there is a significant threat for large hail and tornadoes. This means that storms have the potential of developing hailstones that could get up to 2" in diameter or larger along with strong tornadoes.

Three tornadoes caught on camera in Palo Pinto County

Sunday evening, CBS News Texas First Alert Storm Chaser Jason McLaughlin caught video near Santo in Palo Pinto County, showing three tornadoes.