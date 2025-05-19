Watch CBS News
Local News

1 tornado touched down near Gordon, Texas during night of severe storms, National Weather Service says

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Read Full Bio
Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Crews investigate extensive damage after severe storm hits Gordon, TX
Crews investigate extensive damage after severe storm hits Gordon, TX 02:12

Storm surveys are underway following a night of severe weather across North Texas. 

As of Monday afternoon, at least one tornado has been confirmed near the City of Gordon, located about 66 miles west of Fort Worth. Gordon ISD canceled classes for the week due to extensive damage on campus from the storms. 

Chopper surveys severe weather damage in North Texas | Full video by CBS TEXAS on YouTube

The tornado, an EF-1, had winds reach up to 105 mph, according to the National Weather Service. 

The NWS said other storm tracks and locations are still being assessed. 

Severe storms could return Tuesday afternoon, evening

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has highlighted an enhanced risk, level 3 out of 5, for severe storms Monday afternoon and evening. It covers all of North Texas.

download.png
CBS News Texas

All modes of severe weather are possible; however, due to the environmental factors, there is a significant threat for large hail and tornadoes. This means that storms have the potential of developing hailstones that could get up to 2" in diameter or larger along with strong tornadoes.  

download-1.png
CBS News Texas

Three tornadoes caught on camera in Palo Pinto County

Sunday evening, CBS News Texas First Alert Storm Chaser Jason McLaughlin caught video near Santo in Palo Pinto County, showing three tornadoes. 

Caught on camera: Multiple tornadoes seen in North Texas on Sunday evening 04:10
Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.