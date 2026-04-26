Seven tornadoes, more than 100 reports in preliminary survey after deadly North Texas storms

A clearer picture is emerging after the deadly storms that tore across North Texas on Saturday night, generating more than 100 reports ranging from baseball‑size hail to 80‑plus‑mph wind gusts and multiple high‑water rescues across the Metroplex.

Preliminary data from the National Weather Service shows seven tornadoes touched down across North Texas, including an EF‑1 that struck Springtown in Parker County with winds of 105 mph and the night's strongest tornado – an EF‑2 – that hit Runaway Bay in Wise County with winds estimated at 135 mph.

CBS News Texas

Survey teams say the EF‑2 tornado in Wise County carved a path of significant damage on the southwest side of Runaway Bay and caused one death. A second death in Parker County was not tornado‑related but was instead caused by powerful rear‑flank downdraft winds, which surveyors measured at up to 90 mph.

The National Weather Service says all numbers remain preliminary. They were compiled from local storm reports submitted by trained spotters, first responders, law enforcement, media partners, and the public as damage assessments continue across North Texas.

CBS News Texas will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.