Deadly storms rip through North Texas overnight At least two deaths have occurred in North Texas after storms ripped through the area on Saturday, authorities said. One person was killed, numerous injuries were suffered, and at least 20 families in the Runaway Bay area of Wise County were displaced after severe storms caused major structural damage across multiple neighborhoods, according to County Judge J.D. Clark. In Parker County, one person has died as a result of the storms on Saturday night, south of Springtown, officials said. The victim was not identified, and Parker County fire did not release any further information.