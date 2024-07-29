Dallas chief credits proactive police work in arrest of 3 armed suspects in stolen vehicle

DALLAS — Proactive police work led to the arrest of three armed suspects, one of them wanted on unrelated capital murder charges, a recovered stolen vehicle and prevented "more serious crimes" being committed, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia claims.

"Thirty-two years of law enforcement experience tells me that this was not just a stolen vehicle, that this was not just a joy ride or someone stopping in an apartment complex," said Garcia. "I feel that there was likely something far more nefarious planned that day. Someone is alive today, I fully believe, because of the actions of our men and women and the actions of those officers that day."

The shooting happened after undercover officers tracked the stolen vehicle to a northeast Dallas apartment complex off Golf Lakes Trail. Uniformed officers were called to assist and positioned a fully marked Dallas Police Dodge Charger to the left front side of the stolen vehicle, a red GMC pickup truck, and a fully marked Dallas Police Chevy Tahoe to the right front of the truck, occupied by four suspects.

"No day, no call is routine for our men and women," said Garcia. "Our officers were doing proactive police work that day, working to recover a stolen vehicle and take the criminal element off our street when they were intentionally rammed, encountered armed suspects, one with a capital murder warrant, illegal and stolen firearms."

The driver, later identified as 21-year-old Damon Price, intentionally accelerated, driving onto the hood of the squad car and hitting the left driver's side of the Tahoe.

Suspects Price, 19-year-old Deantae Moore, and an unknown Black male suspect all got out of the truck. Price and the unknown suspect ran from the scene.

Eric Lampkin-Scarbrough, 17, also got out of the truck holding a handgun that had been modified with an extended magazine and switch, in his hand.

Garcia said the four suspects were masked, dressed in black and heavily armed. Firearms later recovered had been modified with extended magazines and glock switches and were reported stolen out of Dallas, Shreveport and Waxahachie.

"We're lucky and fortunate that we did not lose a life," Garcia said. "This is the work the men and women of DPD do every day."

In the driver's seat of the marked Tahoe, Officer Travis Marks spotted Lampkin-Scarbrough armed with a modified handgun, and fired his department-issued weapon, hitting Lampkin-Scarbrough.

Lampkin-Scarbrough continued running through the parking lot, gun still in hand, when he encountered more officers. Officer Timothy Steed fired his service weapon at Lampkin-Scarbrough but did not hit him.

Lampkin-Scarbrough was taken into custody on the west side of the apartment complex. Garcia said officers immediately started first aid, talking with the suspect to keep him alert, and reassuring him that an ambulance was on the way. He was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to survive, police said. He will be charged with evading detention on foot and prohibited weapon.

Price was taken into custody within the apartment complex and taken to a local hospital after complaining of chest pain. He has since been with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of aggravated assault public servant, evading detention on foot and a probation violation for manufacture or delivery of a substance.

Moore was taken into custody near the stolen truck and taken to police headquarters for questioning and charged with capital murder related to a double homicide in Dallas in March.

The fourth, unknown suspect ran from the apartment complex on foot.

No officers were injured and police are still looking for one suspect.

"Oftentimes, not all the time, but oftentimes, this is the reason individuals steal cars - is to commit more serious crimes," said Garcia. "At this point, I can't tell you specifically what was going to be planned, but I've been a cop for 32 years and that was not a normal just stolen vehicle that happens to be just sitting in a carport."

The investigation is ongoing.