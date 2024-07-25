Dallas officers shoot armed suspect in stolen vehicle after 2 police vehicles rammed

DALLAS – Officers shot a suspect inside a stolen vehicle on Thursday after its driver stepped on the gas, ramming two police vehicles.

Police found four suspects in the car after tracking it down at a northeast Dallas apartment complex in the 9600 block of Golf Lakes Trail.

Covert officers, upon locating the stolen vehicle, called in uniformed officers.

"When the driver of the vehicle saw the squad car, he stepped on the gas and rammed two marked squad cars," said a Dallas Police Department news release.

Uniformed officers fired, striking one of the suspects. The injured suspect was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

Two other suspects were taken into custody, including one who was injured and transported to a local hospital. That suspect remains in stable condition.

Police are actively seeking a fourth suspect who fled the scene.

Three weapons were recovered at the location, authorities reported.

One of the arrested suspects, who has not been immediately identified, was wanted on an active Dallas Murder warrant.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said more information would be released soon.