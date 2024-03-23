2 teens fatally shot while in vehicle in Dallas parking lot: Police

DALLAS – Two teens are dead after being shot while inside a vehicle in a parking lot in the 3800 block of Dixon Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene about 9:20 p.m. Friday.

They found the teens had been fatally shot – Camren Stacy, 18, on the ground near the vehicle and Kamari Smith-Capps, also 18, in the driver's seat.

No suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Det. Jacob White at (214) 671-3690 or Jacob.white@dallaspolice.gov.