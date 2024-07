Dallas chief credits proactive police work in arrest of 3 armed suspects in stolen vehicle "Thirty-two years of law enforcement experience tells me that this was not just a stolen vehicle, that this was not just a joy ride or someone stopping in an apartment complex," said Garcia. "I feel that there was likely something far more nefarious planned that day. Someone is alive today, I fully believe, because of the actions of our men and women and the actions of those officers that day."