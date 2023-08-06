Not your imagination... Nights are getting warmer in DFW

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - On Saturday morning the official low stood at 85°, a record-warm low for the date. It also tied for the warmest morning this summer.

This was an incredibly warm night. A low of only 85°F is extremely rare, in the entire 124-year weather history of DFW, it has happened only 17 times.

It was yet another low at 80° or higher. As of August 5, there have now been a total of 26. This puts the current count in the top five as of this date. Just last year, DFW had already logged 36.

Are the nights getting warmer at DFW? Yes, they are. The average low in the summers of the 70s was 72.2°F. In the last full decade, from 2010-2019, the average summer low was 76.0°F.

I totaled up the number for each decade of warm nights (80°F or above) since 1970. In the summers of the 70s, nights that warm were very rare. Each summer from 1970-1979 had less than two. That number doubled the next decade to almost four, then almost doubled again the next decade (the 90s) to over seven.

The real change started in 2010-2019. In that decade the number of warm nights (80° or above) rose to almost 19 per summer. In the first three years of this decade (2020 – 2023), DFW has averaged even more, an estimated 22 per summer (as of this writing- we still have most of August to get through yet).

Overall temperatures at DFW are rising as well. But the rise in nighttime temperatures is higher than the rise of daytime highs. The main culprit is the Urban Heat Island effect. Concrete, asphalt and roofs absorb more daytime heating than pasture and forests. That heat is radiated back into the atmosphere at night. Also, add in the heat given off from engines and A/C units as the number of vehicles and buildings have also increased in the area.

This effect has increased significantly in the Metroplex. In 1972 the entire DFW area had a population of 2.1 million people. As of 2022, the population is three times that number at 6.5 million.

The area around the airport is no exception. Here are two Landsat images to compare. They show the area around the DFW airport in 1972 verse 2022. They are difficult to read but look carefully at the tiny squares around the airport in the early picture. These are pastures. They have disappeared to urban development by 2022. In other words, the area around the airport has been filled in with concrete and roofs.

1972

2022

The atmospheric temperature at the surface is increasing around the globe as well as ocean temperatures. The Urban Heat Island effect is also increasing as the population continues to grow in urban areas like DFW. Nights where the temperature stays above 80°F will likely continue to increase as well.

Studies are currently underway that measure and better understand the Urban heat island effect here in the DFW area. Mitigation ideas include increasing tree canopy and using reflective roofs and asphalt to push more of the daytime heating back into space. These ideas have already been tried in other areas in the United States and have been shown to be effective.

Better building techniques can also help; homes and businesses that are more energy efficient will decrease electricity use. Using less electricity means burning less fossil fuel which means fewer greenhouse gases are released into the atmosphere.

In my weekly series Gardening 101, I continue to recommend native and adapted plants that can handle the summer heat without copious amounts of water. This saves you money, but it also increases the green spaces across the summer season. Grow some shade for your yard. More green space helps lower the Urban heat. Get involved with your local city to increase the tree canopy in your town. Warmer nights are the new normal in the Metroplex. Perhaps the new normal will be doing something about it.

Jeff Ray is the senior First Alert Meteorologist at CBS News Texas and an avid gardener. When not covering the weather, he is finding stories about Gardening in north Texas. If you would like Jeff to talk to your group about how changing weather patterns are changing the way we garden in this area, please email him at jaray@viacomcbs.com.