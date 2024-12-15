North Texas faces spotty showers, mild temps on final day of BMW Dallas Marathon Festival

Rainy start to Sunday as North Texas wraps up the BMW Dallas Marathon Festival

It's Sunday, December 15 — marking the final day of the 2024 BMW Dallas Marathon Festival.

North Texas started with drizzle, spotty showers, patchy fog and temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Runners and supporters should keep their rain gear handy, as spotty showers will continue throughout the day. It won't be a total washout, and no severe weather is expected, but a few rumbles of thunder may occur.

Temperatures are forecasted to warm into the low 70s by Sunday afternoon.

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day due to a cold front slowly moving through North Texas.

Scattered showers will greet the region in the morning, so plan for a few extra minutes during the morning commute.

As the front moves into the DFW area during the afternoon, showers and isolated storms will increase in coverage.

Once again, severe weather is not anticipated, but heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms may occur. Monday will remain mild, with high temperatures around 70 degrees.

A stronger cold front is predicted to arrive on Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday, bringing another round of rain and potential storms.

This front will introduce cooler air, returning temperatures to seasonal levels to round out the week. For reference, seasonal temperatures typically range from the upper 30s in the mornings to the upper 50s in the afternoons.

Expect a cold start on Thursday morning, especially in outlying areas, where temperatures may dip near freezing.

Looking ahead, North Texas is expected to enjoy a sunny Saturday for the Winter Solstice, also the shortest day of the year.

The pollen count remains high for Cedar and Juniper. ☹