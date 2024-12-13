Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday: Rain, heavy downpours and thunderstorms

By Brittany Rainey

Windy conditions bring cool start to North Texas for the weekend
Windy conditions bring cool start to North Texas for the weekend 02:59
NORTH TEXAS – Happy Friday!

It has been a gray, drizzly day with a few spotty showers.

That trend will continue this evening with temperatures holding in the 50s.

Spotty showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible tomorrow morning ahead of a weak cold front.

Behind the front, skies will clear from west to east starting around midday, giving way to a warm afternoon with highs in the low 70s.

The clouds return Sunday with drizzle and spotty light rain showers occasionally.

It won't be a washout for those participating in the BMW Dallas Marathon Festival, but it will be mild with temperatures in the 50s warming into the 60s.

Due to our next strong cold front bringing widespread showers and some thunderstorms, Monday is a First Alert Weather Day.

We are alerting you to the potential impacts on the morning drive with wet roadways.

Precipitation will continue into the afternoon hours and clear out in the evening.

Temperatures return closer to seasonal on Tuesday with highs near 60 before another front arrives Wednesday, dropping highs into the 50s.

We will likely see some showers Wednesday along with strong winds.

Also, if you are feeling sinus congestion, you are not alone. The pollen count is going up over the next couple of days.

