The Dallas BMW Marathon Festival is this weekend. Here's everything you need to know.

DALLAS – Tal Robinson established the BMW Dallas Marathon in 1971 with a 26.2-mile race. At the time, he placed a $25 advertisement in Runner's World, inviting runners from across the country to come to Dallas, according to the BMW Dallas Marathon website.

In 2012, a renewed partnership with the City of Dallas and a rebranding campaign introduced the Dallas Marathon brand.

The event kicked off Friday night with the Friday Night Lights Mile — a two-laps run in a Grand Prix style around the Dallas City Hall Plaza — in collaboration with CBS News Texas.

When is it?

The 2024 BMW Dallas Marathon Festival takes place from Friday, Dec. 13 through Sunday, Dec. 15.

What's happening?

Saturday's events include an 8K, a 5K, a 5-person 5K Team Challenge and a 100-meter dash for kids.

On Sunday, there's a full marathon, a half marathon, a half marathon walk and a 50K Ultra Marathon. The Shell Energy Relays also take place on Sunday, consisting of a half or full marathon relay.

Where is it?

With the Omni Dallas Hotel serving as the official headquarters for the race, the course starts and finishes in Downtown Dallas, showcasing the best landmarks and neighborhoods.

What time does it start?

The start time for runners in the marathon, half marathon, 50K Ultra and the relays is 8 a.m.

8K: 8 a.m.

5K / 5K Team: 8:10 a.m.

5K Walk: 8:15 a.m.

Kid's 100M Dash: 10 a.m.

Oncor Kid's Race: 11 a.m.

What will the weather be like?

Runners should prepare for a muggy and rainy weekend forecast due to an upper-level low moving eastward. No worries though, the race will go on rain or shine!

Where can I watch?

As the official broadcast media partner of the 2024 BMW Dallas Marathon Festival, CBS News Texas will stream the festivities on CBSNewsTexas.com, the CBS News app and Pluto TV.