North Texas to stay chilly, breezy on Martin Luther King Jr. Day; wintry mix possible end of the week

Martin Luther King Day will be cool and breezy, as a cold front moves through North Texas.

Temperatures will rise into the lower 50s, with feels-like highs staying in the 40s. Winds may gust up to 30 mph at times. Jackets will be needed.

Looking ahead, skies will be sunny on Tuesday, with slightly warmer highs in the mid-50s before some showers move in Tuesday night and continue Wednesday.

Another front will move through; however, it won't do much for North Texas besides change the wind direction.

Will it snow in North Texas?

Arctic air is expected to move into North Texas toward the end of the week.

A cold rain on Friday could change to a wintry mix later in the day. Then, overnight snow and sleet are possible into Saturday morning.

However, it's still early, and the First Alert Weather Team may see changes in the models to talk specifics.

The end of the storm could finish as light snow for North Texas, and with temperatures staying below freezing on Saturday, this could lead to travel impacts.

While there will still be changes to the forecast, the First Alert Weather team will watch closely to deliver daily updates. It is still too soon for any data on accumulations or whether there will be any.