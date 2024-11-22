North Texas in store for warm weekend ahead of cool Thanksgiving

Warm and windy weekend ahead for North Texas before cooler temps return for Thanksgiving

Friday started with cold temperatures for North Texas, ranging from the low 30s to 40s.

As the day progresses, sunny skies and light winds prevail, allowing afternoon highs to reach the mid-60s.

High pressure controlling the weather will shift eastward this weekend, bringing in a southerly breeze that will help boost temperatures.

Sunday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the low 80s, partly cloudy skies and winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Attendees of the GM Financial Parade of Lights can look forward to a warm evening accompanied by breezy winds.

Weather models indicate a trend toward drier conditions for North Texas, with precipitation likely staying to the north and then moving east.

Temperatures are expected to return to seasonal averages on Monday due to a cold front moving through the area that morning.

Cloud cover will begin to move in on Wednesday as a system approaches the area, with temperatures climbing into the low 70s.

On Thanksgiving morning, a cloud front will pass through the Dallas-Fort Worth area, bringing cooler air and keeping highs around 60 degrees for the holiday.

Cooler temperatures appear to stick around for the first week of December.