Dangerous cold ahead for Dallas-Fort Worth, prompting a winter weather advisory and extreme cold warning

By Julia Falcon, Scott Padgett

/ CBS Texas

Freezing rain, dangerous wind chills ahead for North Texas
Freezing rain, dangerous wind chills ahead for North Texas 03:57

A very cold Tuesday is ahead for North Texas, with several winter weather alerts and advisories in effect. CBS News Texas meteorologists have issued First Alert Weather Days for Tuesday through Thursday. 

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory that will go into effect for the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and continues until midnight Wednesday. This includes Denton, Collin, Tarrant, Dallas and Johnson counties. For counties further west, including Wise, Parker and Cooke, the advisory goes into effect at 10 a.m.

An extreme cold warning will also go into effect starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday and will continue until 9 a.m. Thursday. It includes all of North Texas. Some counties further east remain under a cold weather advisory. 

This moisture increase is ahead of the arctic front on the way to North Texas. Just after 7 a.m., the front was still northwest of North Texas but knocking on the door. The front moves through North Texas between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and the metroplex between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday. 

The front is moving slightly faster so the arrival time of the frontal passage has gotten earlier. However, the sub-freezing temperatures will lag behind the frontal passage by a few hours. 

The threat for ice is possible overnight Tuesday with patchy freezing rain which will create slick spots on bridges and overpasses. Don't expect a widespread icing, but anything that's wet will freeze.

At around 11 a.m., northwest parts of North Texas will start seeing freezing rain. Be cautious on bridges and overpasses.

DFW won't see the freezing rain mix until 4 p.m. By 6 p.m., rain will taper off but light freezing rain is still possible. Travel impacts will be low during the Tuesday evening rush hour but not non-existent. 

Wednesday will be much colder with wind chills dropping "feels-like" temperatures to -10 degrees in some parts of North Texas. Temperatures will only warm up to the teens and low 20s.

Cold weather continues on Thursday, with temperatures in the teens but feeling like single digits.

Record low temperatures are possible Thursday morning with a forecast low of 14 degrees. The record low temperature on that date is 19 degrees, set back in 1939. But Texas will be Texas and temperatures will be back into the 70s for highs starting next week.

