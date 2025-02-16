North Texas shelters, hardware stores, and TxDOT prepare for frigid temperatures

A surge of cold air is expected in North Texas this week. From cold weather shelters to road treatment to hardware stores, preparation is underway for the bitter cold.

The City of Dallas activated its temporary inclement weather shelter at Fair Park on Sunday.

"We've seen people that are needing medical care that are out there for wheelchairs that have no place to go, and so we're opening up a place like this provides a relief, a reprieve, a safe place for them, where they can go and be warm and find shelter from the freezing cold," said Jad Dagher, the Chief of Staff for Our Calling.

The City of Dallas is partnering with Austin Street Center and Our Calling to set up more than 900 cots ahead of the bitter winter weather. Volunteers will hand out blankets, sweatpants, and three meals a day. Pets are welcome, too.

Texas Department of Transportation crews hit the roads Sunday to treat major roads and highways across both Tarrant and Dallas counties with a brine solution.

General manager Laura Winters said firewood is one of the top sellers at Rooster Home and Hardware in Dallas as people prepare their homes for the bitterly cold temperatures ahead.

"There has been a lot of panic," Winters said.

Winters said part of the panic has been making sure pipes are protected.

"Definitely make sure if you have your pipes sticking out of the ground, this little pre-slip pipe insulation, the six-foot tubes, are going to save your life," Winters said. "It's the same with the faucet protectors. People are like, 'Oh, it'll be fine, no big deal,' but once your pipes burst, that is a problem you do not want to have on your hands."

Another item flying off the shelves is straw for livestock and pets.

"This morning the pile was up to here, so we've sold maybe 30 bags," Winters said.

People are also shopping for heaters and tarps.

"This has been shopped and shopped hard. People are protecting their weatherstripping for their doors and windows. It's really important because like I said, it's really going to help out with that heat bill that we're going to be expecting in a couple of weeks," Winters said.

Another thing Winters encourages you to do is to make sure your plants are protected.

"Our frost protection for our plants is really saving the day for many, many landscapers, many hobbyists who are very passionate about their plants," Winters said.

The store will get another round of winter preparation products on Tuesday since they're selling so quickly.

