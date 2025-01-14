Here's a list of North Texas businesses collecting donations for California wildfire victims, first responders
Fires in Southern California continue to burn, destroying at least 12,000 structures and burning more than 60 square miles. At least 24 people are dead, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.
As of Tuesday morning, 88,000 people in L.A. County were under evacuation orders and curfews are in effect for the Palisades and Eaton fire zones.
Although the fires are happening 1,500 miles away from North Texas, several local businesses are stepping up to help those who have been impacted.
Here's how you can help get donations to victims of the California wildfires:
Dallas County
Sprinkled with Pink
1323 Columbia Dr #300, Richardson, TX
100% of proceeds from their California collection, including sweatshirts and trucker hats, will go to wildfire relief. The shop is also offering a personalized item for victims personally impacted by the fires. Sprinkled with Pink's owner is from Southern California.
Malibu Apothecary
2012 Farrington St, Dallas, TX 75207
20% of proceeds will go to the American Red Cross through Jan. 31. Malibu Apothecary is named after Malibu, California, where its owner is from.
HerStory Market
5350 W. Lovers Lane Suite 127 Dallas TX
HerStory is partnering with several organizations to collect donations for wildfire victims. They are in need of toiletries, linens and clothing Monday through Wednesday.
Coast Cycle
2003 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, TX
Cyclers can purchase a $25 class credit with all proceeds going towards the Los Angeles Fire Department.
East Dallas Middle Grounds
718 N Buckner Blvd #324, Dallas, TX
The coffee shop is collecting clothing, toys, bedding, school supplies, Venmo donations and more.
Tarrant County
HerStory Market
333 Houston Street, Fort Worth TX
HerStory is partnering with several organizations to collect donations for wildfire victims. They are in need of toiletries, linens and clothing Monday through Wednesday.