Here's a list of North Texas businesses collecting donations for California wildfire victims, first responders

Fires in Southern California continue to burn, destroying at least 12,000 structures and burning more than 60 square miles. At least 24 people are dead, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

As of Tuesday morning, 88,000 people in L.A. County were under evacuation orders and curfews are in effect for the Palisades and Eaton fire zones.

Although the fires are happening 1,500 miles away from North Texas, several local businesses are stepping up to help those who have been impacted.

Here's how you can help get donations to victims of the California wildfires:

Dallas County

Sprinkled with Pink

1323 Columbia Dr #300, Richardson, TX

100% of proceeds from their California collection, including sweatshirts and trucker hats, will go to wildfire relief. The shop is also offering a personalized item for victims personally impacted by the fires. Sprinkled with Pink's owner is from Southern California.

Malibu Apothecary

2012 Farrington St, Dallas, TX 75207

20% of proceeds will go to the American Red Cross through Jan. 31. Malibu Apothecary is named after Malibu, California, where its owner is from.

HerStory Market

5350 W. Lovers Lane Suite 127 Dallas TX

HerStory is partnering with several organizations to collect donations for wildfire victims. They are in need of toiletries, linens and clothing Monday through Wednesday.

Coast Cycle

2003 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, TX

Cyclers can purchase a $25 class credit with all proceeds going towards the Los Angeles Fire Department.

East Dallas Middle Grounds

718 N Buckner Blvd #324, Dallas, TX

The coffee shop is collecting clothing, toys, bedding, school supplies, Venmo donations and more.

Tarrant County

HerStory Market

333 Houston Street, Fort Worth TX

HerStory is partnering with several organizations to collect donations for wildfire victims. They are in need of toiletries, linens and clothing Monday through Wednesday.