Mild start to 2026 in North Texas as dry stretch continues

New Year's Day in North Texas will be mild, with highs reaching near 70 degrees after a cool morning.

Clouds increase throughout the day, but with the help of southerly winds, temperatures rise up into the upper 60s and lower 70s across North Texas.

There is just a small chance of sprinkles Thursday night, but expect the mainly dry weather to continue. Friday will be even warmer, with highs in the mid-70s ahead of a cold front that drops temperatures back into the 60s for a few days.

Temperatures warm right back up on Monday into the 70s with the chance for an 80-degree day on Tuesday. North Texas will be mainly dry with the next rain chance arriving next Wednesday night.