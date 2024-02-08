Mild Friday ahead of the return of cooler temperatures this weekend

One more day with highs in the 70's ahead of cooler temps

NORTH TEXAS — The mild temperatures continue today with our high temp topping out at 70 degrees today with the morning temperature starting at 58 degrees.

Our morning low temperature was only 2 degrees shy of the average HIGH temperature this time of the year.

The 70-degree high temperature happened just before noon today before the cloud cover increased throughout the day. Pacific moisture continues to stream into North Texas and the Southern Plains leading to the abundant cloud cover today.

The clouds continue tonight and through Friday. Despite the cloud cover Friday, we have one more day of high temps in the 70s.

Rain chances remain low through Friday but increase Friday night as a cold front moves into NTX. The front stalls leading to more widespread rain chances in the forecast on Saturday and Sunday.

While the weekend won't be a total washout, there will be rounds of rain that move through. I think the rain tapers off on Saturday afternoon and evening before then increasing on Sunday morning.

Your Super Bowl Sunday starts wet but the rain tapers off through the day. By kickoff and your Super Bowl parties, the more widespread rain should be out of here but still some lingering scattered showers and a few isolated storms remain.

The other part of the story is the cooler temps that move back into NTX. With more rain on the way Saturday our high temps struggle to warm to near February averages with highs in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Temps remain cool to cold into next week with even our morning temperatures dropping to near freezing on Tuesday AM. However, an area of high pressure builds back into the southern plains and we warm back to highs in the mid-60s by Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine as well.

