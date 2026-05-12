Massive search ongoing at North Texas home of mother accused of killing son in 2022

Federal agents have descended upon the home of Cindy Rodriguez Singh, the North Texas mom who was recently sent to a state hospital after an incompetency ruling in the murder of her young son.

CBS News Texas learned Tuesday afternoon that the FBI was searching the property. Everman is located about 12 miles southeast of Fort Worth. Footage captured by helicopter captured FBI agents digging in the yard with excavators and shovels, with multiple canopies set up at the property.

Singh is accused of killing her son, 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez Alvarez. His body has not yet been found. He was last seen in October 2022, but his family didn't report him missing until March 2023.

Cadaver dogs that previously searched the family's home did indicate dirt in the family's backyard had the scent of human remains.

Following an Amber Alert, Rodriguez Singh fled the country with her husband and their other children. Witnesses also came forward, claiming that Rodriguez Singh was abusive toward Noel and called him "possessed."

Noel had intellectual disabilities.

After being added to the FBI Top Most Wanted list in August 2025, Rodriguez Singh was arrested in India and later extradited to the Tarrant County Jail. Her other children, who were flown back with her after being found in India, are now living with relatives, according to prosecutors. Rodriguez Singh's husband still has not been located.